Start trading on PennySheet.com today
A pennysheet is a "Simple Agreement for Future Equity" (SAFE) note issued by Security First International Holdings, Inc. (SCFR).
A PennySheet is assigned to Top Level Domain (TLD) names with the beneficiary being the registered owner of the TLD at the time of conversion.
A PennySheet can be sold to anyone at anytime through any domain name marketplace such as Godaddy Auctions (https://auctions.godaddy.com/)
There will be a maximum of 1,100 PennySheets with a 1,000,000,000 share float.
How much does it cost?
There will be an initial public offering of 1,100 PennySheets issued directly from SCFR for $100 per PennySheet through Godaddy Auctions.
What is the value of a PennySheet?
A PennySheet is issued with a zero face value. A PennySheet holder can boost face value by linking Google Adwords to their PennySheet.
Why link Google Adwords?
Each PennySheet holder can link a Google Adwords (http://adwords.google.com/)
What is the cost of a click?
The average cost per click (CPC) in Google AdWords is between $1 and $2. Each click has a Face Value of $1 and is convertible to 1,000 shares.
What is a PennySheet worth?
A PennySheet dollar value is calculated as (Face Value / 0.001 * Share Price)
Can you give an example?
Buy 100 clicks and get $100 in face value. Convert your face value at 0.001 and receive 100,000 shares. Multiply the number of shares by the share price of SCFR and that will be the sheets value. Sell your PennySheet at anytime to anyone through Godaddy Auctions.
Contact
Brian
***@pennysheet.com
