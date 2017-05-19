Start trading on PennySheet.com today

A pennysheet is a "Simple Agreement for Future Equity" (SAFE) note issued by Security First International Holdings, Inc. (SCFR).

-- The face value of a PennySheet is convertible into common stock of SCFR at the rate of $0.001 per share.A PennySheet is assigned to Top Level Domain (TLD) names with the beneficiary being the registered owner of the TLD at the time of conversion.A PennySheet can be sold to anyone at anytime through any domain name marketplace such as Godaddy Auctions (https://auctions.godaddy.com/)There will be a maximum of 1,100 PennySheets with a 1,000,000,000 share float.There will be an initial public offering of 1,100 PennySheets issued directly from SCFR for $100 per PennySheet through Godaddy Auctions.A PennySheet is issued with a zero face value. A PennySheet holder can boost face value by linking Google Adwords to their PennySheet.Each PennySheet holder can link a Google Adwords (http://adwords.google.com/)account to their PennySheet and boost face value by participating in pay per click (PPC) campaigns with our affiliate partners .The average cost per click (CPC) in Google AdWords is between $1 and $2. Each click has a Face Value of $1 and is convertible to 1,000 shares.A PennySheet dollar value is calculated as (Face Value / 0.001 * Share Price)Buy 100 clicks and get $100 in face value. Convert your face value at 0.001 and receive 100,000 shares. Multiply the number of shares by the share price of SCFR and that will be the sheets value. Sell your PennySheet at anytime to anyone through Godaddy Auctions.