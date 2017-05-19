News By Tag
HansaWorld Dubai releases Arabic accounting and business management app
DUBAI - HansaWorld Dubai has released Standard Accounts MENA, the Arabic version of its powerful accounting and business management application. This version accommodates small to medium sized companies throughout the Middle Eastern and North African regions. Standard Accounts MENA is now available on all major app stores and can be downloaded for free. The release of Standard Accounts MENA means the Arab speaking world can manage their business anywhere, anytime and in their own language.
Using HansaWorld Dubai's extensive knowledge and thorough understanding of the local business environment and requirements, Standard Accounts MENA was developed for companies operating in this region and provides comprehensive functionality for invoicing and accounting. The app is available for laptops, phones and tablets and compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS and Android operating systems.
According to HansaWorld's Middle East Regional Manager, Ms. Jana Belugina, "Standard Accounts MENA is designed with the Middle Eastern market in mind, setting it apart from others of its kind. Local business practices and processes are built right into the software. Add to that, the app is available in both Arabic and English, meaning it speaks the language of its users."
The core functionality of Standard Accounts MENA is free, giving users the ability to check and analyze detailed company reports and manage their accounting, whether at the office, at home or on the go. "What this means," adds Ms. Belugina, "is users have free access to features such as Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, General Ledger, as well as drill-down reporting."
Installing the app is quick and easy, updates are delivered regularly and support resources are available for a productive user experience. "HansaWorld provides and facilitates a support community for its customers," Ms. Belugina continues, "with access to a library of video tutorials, comprehensive manuals and product-specific forums to connect with experts and fellow users."
Standard Accounts MENA users will discover a variety of premium functions and the ability to choose exactly what they need. "Control your costs when scaling your system," explains Ms. Belugina, "by subscribing to and canceling premium functions at any time."
Download and find more information at http://www.standard-
About HansaWorld
HansaWorld is a leading international software house providing a full suite of Enterprise Resource Planning and Customer Relationship Management products that deliver the flexibility required by today's businesses.
Contact
Mobile: +971 (0) 543871523
Email Jana Belugina: jana.b@hansaworld.com
