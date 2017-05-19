Country(s)
Industry News
Inspired Storytelling from Multi-Published Author Marti Eicholz in Her New Book, 'Mitsy's Life'
'Mitsy's Life: Tender Tales of Friendship, Loneliness, Loss, and Love' is Marti Eicholz's newly released book of heartfelt short stories.
In Eicholz's collection of 13 stand-alone stories, Mitsy's life unfolds. The daughter of a busy preacher and a distant mother, Mitsy is keenly aware, at a young age, of her feelings of loneliness, sadness, and a longing to connect with and understand others. Guided by the love and insights of her grandmother, her own emotional intelligence, and her self-described friendship with Jesus, Mitsy finds value in all of her experiences, even when parental shortcomings, difficult circumstances, traumas, and devastating losses threaten to crush her spirit.
"Each story offers positive feelings and an example of how to live a good life," says Eicholz. "I wanted to show how a positive attitude and belief in oneself can turn any tragedy or victory into a life-affirming experience."
Eicholz uses her mastery of storytelling to share her definitive worldview and offer a compelling message about the power and promise of perseverance and inner fortitude. "For me, storytelling is a spiritual purge; with each story, I am somehow improved," explains Eicholz. "For my readers, I hope these stories are not an escape from reality, but into reality, reflecting on the words after the last page is turned."
'Mitsy's Life: Tender Tales of Friendship, Loneliness, Loss, and Love' is published in ebook and paperback formats by eBookIt.com and is now available at popular online retailers including Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, and Apple's iBookstore.
Review copies of 'Mitsy's Life: Tender Tales of Friendship, Loneliness, Loss, and Love' are available to media contacts upon request. Marti Eicholz is available for interviews.
About the Author
Marti Eicholz was born and reared in Indiana. She has graduate degrees in Education and Education Counseling. She was an Elementary School Teacher, Supervisor for Curriculum Development, Administrator of a Multi-Ethnic Middle School, and a University Instructor.
Now as a retired educator, through the symphony of words, Marti Eicholz is experiencing an emotional journey, leading to a stronger grasp of the universe and of others.
About eBookIt.com
Since 2010, eBookIt.com (based in Sudbury, Massachusetts)
###
eBookIt sales page: https://www.ebookit.com/
Amazon sales page: https://www.amazon.com/
Barnes and Noble sales page: http://www.barnesandnoble.com/
iBookstore sales page: https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact
Marti Eicholz
***@earthlink.net
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse