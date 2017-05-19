

Air pollution may be behind our sleepless nights 1 2 air1 air3 NAVI MUMBAI, India - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- A good night's sleep is no less then a blessing but many a times we experience immense problem in dozing off. Most of us relate the problem to lifestyle or mental worries but a recent study had revealed that pollution might be responsible for keeping us awake at night.



The researchers say that exposure level to pollution and intake of harmful particles during breathing may cause sleepless nights.



The researchers present the study at American Thoracic Society's annual international conference. It measured how long participants spent asleep in bed and how the impact of air pollution on the body downs the level of sleep efficiency.



They found that the more exposure a person had to nitrogen oxide and particles named PM2.5s, the more chance they had of having a bad night's sleep.



'Your nose, your sinuses and the back of your throat can all be irritated by those pollutants so that can cause some sleep disruption as well as from breathing issues,' Martha Billings, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Washington and lead author, told the Guardian. The studies earlier has proved that air pollution impacts heart health and affects breathing and lung function, but less was known about whether air pollution affects sleep.



Besides affecting the central nervous system and brain areas that control breathing patterns and sleep air pollution may also cause upper airway irritation, swelling and congestion.



The researchers to study air pollution data included six US cities over a five- year period, with 1,863 participants.



They then calculated pollution levels in the home and used devices worn by the participants on their wrists for a week and monitored their movement while they slept.



Dr Billings added: 'These new findings indicate the possibility that commonly experienced levels of air pollution not only affect heart and lung disease, but also sleep quality. Improvement in air quality will surely enhance sleep and perhaps reduce health problems among people.



http://ourplatforms.com/



Contact

Gaurav Chaudhary

info@ourplatforms.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12642283/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12642283/2 Gaurav Chaudhary End -- A good night's sleep is no less then a blessing but many a times we experience immense problem in dozing off. Most of us relate the problem to lifestyle or mental worries but a recent study had revealed that pollution might be responsible for keeping us awake at night.The researchers say that exposure level to pollution and intake of harmful particles during breathing may cause sleepless nights.The researchers present the study at American Thoracic Society's annual international conference. It measured how long participants spent asleep in bed and how the impact of air pollution on the body downs the level of sleep efficiency.They found that the more exposure a person had to nitrogen oxide and particles named PM2.5s, the more chance they had of having a bad night's sleep.'Your nose, your sinuses and the back of your throat can all be irritated by those pollutants so that can cause some sleep disruption as well as from breathing issues,' Martha Billings, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Washington and lead author, told the Guardian. The studies earlier has proved that air pollution impacts heart health and affects breathing and lung function, but less was known about whether air pollution affects sleep.Besides affecting the central nervous system and brain areas that control breathing patterns and sleep air pollution may also cause upper airway irritation, swelling and congestion.The researchers to study air pollution data included six US cities over a five- year period, with 1,863 participants.They then calculated pollution levels in the home and used devices worn by the participants on their wrists for a week and monitored their movement while they slept.Dr Billings added: 'These new findings indicate the possibility that commonly experienced levels of air pollution not only affect heart and lung disease, but also sleep quality. Improvement in air quality will surely enhance sleep and perhaps reduce health problems among people. Source : ourplatforms Email : ***@ourplatforms.com Tags : Pollution , Night , Traffic , Air , Lifestyle , Problems , Cancer Industry : Advertising , Business , Marketing Location : Navi Mumbai - Maharashtra - India Subject : Executives Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

