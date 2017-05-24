News By Tag
Fab Straps Celebrates Early Success!
Fab Straps Celebrates Early Success Providing a Wide Range of Smart Watch Bands Perfect for any Occasion
May 24, 2017
Many people agree, while they may love their smart watch dearly, the choice in bands is often quite boring and less than functional. The new online store FabWatchStraps.com are changing up the game in an exciting way delivering a diverse choice of amazing classic, fun, sporty and ready for action bands and straps of all kinds. Early customers couldn't be more pleased with the news.
"Why spend a fortune when you can pay factory prices on our premium quality Apple Watch Straps," commented a spokesperson from the company. "To make things even more interesting for our customers we are even giving free shipping on all orders worldwide!"
The diversity in styles that Fab Straps presents truly has to be seen to be fully appreciated, with each collection obviously a product of passion from very skilled designers with an eye for both style and function. Current best sellers are highlighted by choices like: the Leather Collection; the Nylon Collection; the Silicone Collection; The Sports Collection; and the recently debuted, and very popular FitBit Collection to name just a few.
Fab Straps are very happy to accept all major payment methods, including PayPal and Apple Pay, along with displaying their complete confidence in the quality of their collections by honoring an absolute 100% Money Back Guarantee on all orders.
New bands and collections are added to the fun Fab Straps online store all the time and shoppers are encouraged to stop by often – along with checking out their very active Facebook, Instragram and Twitter pages to stay in touch.
Reviews from customers continue to be positive across the board.
J.C., from New York, recently said in a five star review, "Great quality strap, quick delivery and excellent communication, thank you!"
For more information be sure to visit https://fabwatchstraps.com.
