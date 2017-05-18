News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Holstrom, Block & Parke, APLC Now Serving Clients in North County, San Diego
The esteemed legal team uses a results-oriented approach and is backed by the expertise of six Family Law Specialists who are Board Certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization.
Originally located in Orange County, the firm has represented individuals and families in North County San Diego for more than 20 years. Opening the new office in Vista will allow the firm to more conveniently represent clients in and around North County. Located directly across from the Vista courthouse, attorneys will now be able to easily meet with clients before and/or after court proceedings.
Combined, the legal team has over 200 years of experience, which they diligently put to use for each individual they represent. In addition to their high level of skill and experience, attorneys at the firm are focused on understanding the goals, legal issues, and needs of their clients in order to develop a solution that is tailor-made to fit their circumstances.
For a free phone consultation, or to learn more about Holstrom, Block & Parke, APLC, call (855) 939-9111 or visit http://www.hbplaw.com.
Vista Location:
314 S. Melrose Drive
Vista, CA 92081
In addition to the office in Vista, the firm has offices located throughout Southern California, including: Newport Beach, Corona, Riverside, and Murrieta.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse