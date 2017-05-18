 
News By Tag
* Lawyer
* Family Lawyer
* Family Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vista
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Holstrom, Block & Parke, APLC Now Serving Clients in North County, San Diego

 
VISTA, Calif. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Renowned divorce and family law attorneys at Holstrom, Block & Parke, APLC have opened a new office in Vista to better service clients in North San Diego County.

The esteemed legal team uses a results-oriented approach and is backed by the expertise of six Family Law Specialists who are Board Certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization.

Originally located in Orange County, the firm has represented individuals and families in North County San Diego for more than 20 years. Opening the new office in Vista will allow the firm to more conveniently represent clients in and around North County. Located directly across from the Vista courthouse, attorneys will now be able to easily meet with clients before and/or after court proceedings.

Combined, the legal team has over 200 years of experience, which they diligently put to use for each individual they represent. In addition to their high level of skill and experience, attorneys at the firm are focused on understanding the goals, legal issues, and needs of their clients in order to develop a solution that is tailor-made to fit their circumstances.

For a free phone consultation, or to learn more about Holstrom, Block & Parke, APLC, call (855) 939-9111 or visit http://www.hbplaw.com.

Vista Location:

314 S. Melrose Drive

Vista, CA 92081

In addition to the office in Vista, the firm has offices located throughout Southern California, including: Newport Beach, Corona, Riverside, and Murrieta.
End
Source:
Email:***@hbplaw.com
Phone:(951) 734-6371
Tags:Lawyer, Family Lawyer, Family Law
Industry:Legal
Location:Vista - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Holstrom, Block & Parke, APLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share