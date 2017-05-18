News By Tag
Holstrom, Block & Parke, APLC Announce Newport Beach Location
Backed by over 200 years of combined experience, the divorce and family law attorneys at Holstrom, Block & Parke, APLC have more than earned their reputation as fierce legal advocates. In fact, six of the firm's attorneys are certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization as Board Certified Family Law Specialists, and have earned a 10.0 "Superb" Avvo rating. Every member of the team works tirelessly to reach the most favorable result possible for the clients they represent.
Beyond skilled in their practice, the legal team is committed to providing the highest level of service, fairness, and candor to each person and family that comes through their doors. This emphasis on compassion and knowledge is a hallmark of the firm's practice.
If you are considering filing for divorce, or you need legal assistance for another family law matter, the attorneys at Holstrom, Block & Parke, APLC can help.
To learn more, call (855) 939-9111 or visit http://www.hbplaw.com. Free phone consultations are available.
New Location:
4940 Campus Drive
Suite A
Newport Beach, CA 92660
In addition to Orange County, the firm has offices conveniently located throughout Southern California, including: Corona, Riverside, Murrieta, and Vista.
