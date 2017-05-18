 
Goldmoor Inn in Galena Debuts "Stay Three, Fly (Through Trees) Free!" Summer Offer

 
 
GALENA, Ill. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Experience breathtaking summer adventure with Goldmoor Inn's Stay 3, Fly (through trees) Free offer. Located in Galena, just a short drive northwest of Chicago, adventurers can check into a luxurious B&B then glide through treetops at the nearby Long Hollow Canopy Tours.  Reaching heights of 75 feet on ziplines up to 1,230 feet long, the ride includes crossing a 140-foot Sky Bridge, and rappelling 40-feet to the ground after a thrilling 2.5 hour escapade at Long Hollow Canopy Tours. With Stay 3, Fly (through trees) Free, guests booking three consecutive nights at Goldmoor Inn now through Sept. 2, receive one complimentary pass to the zipline tour (an $89 value).

After the adrenaline rush, relax in luxury at this bed and breakfast perched high above the Mississippi River. Named one of the 12 most romantic inns in America, Goldmoor Inn's beautiful flower gardens dress the 21-acre property and centerpiece castle-like inn.  Eighteen expansive suites including 13 in the main Inn, two log cabins and three cottages, each feature a sumptuous king-size bed, whirlpool tub and separate spa-like bath, plus a cozy fireplace and private dining area to enjoy a gourmet breakfast each morning. Drink in glorious views at sunset from the suite's deck or patio, or toast by candlelight in the sophisticated restaurant serving inspired Midwestern fare. Spa services are available to work out those sore muscles after a day exploring.

Stay 3, Fly (through trees) Free is valid through Sept. 2. (Not valid with any other offers or discounts and based upon availability.)  Choose a suite on the booking site then choose this add-on activity offer and enjoy.

Goldmoor Inn is located at 9001 W. Sand Hill Road in Galena.  For reservations or more information about what to do in Galena, Illinois, visit www.goldmoor.com (http://www.goldmoor.com/packages-events/).

About The Goldmoor Inn
The Goldmoor Inn is a romantic bed and breakfast situated high above the Mississippi River Valley in picturesque Galena, Illinois. The 21-acre beautifully-landscaped property features 18 suites in a grand castle-like inn, two log cabins and three cottages. Luxury suites includes a king bed, cozy fireplace, two-person whirlpool tub, an in-room kitchenette with dining table, and a private balcony or patio. Guests enjoy gourmet breakfast served in the restaurant or in-room. The Goldmoor Inn's restaurant offers world-class cuisine complemented by an excellent wine cellar and is open to the general public. For more information on things to do in Galena, visit www.goldmoor.com.  Follow @GoldmoorInn on Instagram or Twitter and on Facebook at Goldmoor Inn & Dining.

Contact
Kelly Wisecarver
***@wisecarverpr.com
Source:Goldmoor Inn
