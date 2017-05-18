News By Tag
Goldmoor Inn in Galena Debuts "Stay Three, Fly (Through Trees) Free!" Summer Offer
After the adrenaline rush, relax in luxury at this bed and breakfast perched high above the Mississippi River. Named one of the 12 most romantic inns in America, Goldmoor Inn's beautiful flower gardens dress the 21-acre property and centerpiece castle-like inn. Eighteen expansive suites including 13 in the main Inn, two log cabins and three cottages, each feature a sumptuous king-size bed, whirlpool tub and separate spa-like bath, plus a cozy fireplace and private dining area to enjoy a gourmet breakfast each morning. Drink in glorious views at sunset from the suite's deck or patio, or toast by candlelight in the sophisticated restaurant serving inspired Midwestern fare. Spa services are available to work out those sore muscles after a day exploring.
Stay 3, Fly (through trees) Free is valid through Sept. 2. (Not valid with any other offers or discounts and based upon availability.)
Goldmoor Inn is located at 9001 W. Sand Hill Road in Galena. For reservations or more information about what to do in Galena, Illinois, visit www.goldmoor.com (http://www.goldmoor.com/
About The Goldmoor Inn
