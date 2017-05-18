 
Perfect Practice, Affinity Consulting Group announce partnership

Pairing will give legal clients a streamlined package of solutions
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Perfect Practice, a leader in practice management software, training and support for legal professionals, is partnering with Affinity Consulting Group, experts on law firm process and efficiency, to give clients more options when it comes to leveraging the power of Perfect Practice in their firms.

The partnership will create a streamlined array of services. Affinity Consulting will offer Perfect Practice's product suite as a value added reseller (VAR).  As Perfect Practice certified experts, Affinity will help Perfect Practice clients harness a full range of office efficiency solutions.

"At Perfect Practice, we honestly can't think of a better match than Affinity Consulting," said Monty Helin, Chairman of Perfect Practice. "With this partnership, we will be providing clients the software solutions they need to stay organized and the expertise they need to streamline operations. We look forward to working with the Affinity Consulting team."

Perfect Practice has provided legal clients tailored technology solutions for over 30 years. The company's premier all-in-one software solution provides integrated practice management designed to make operations easier.

Affinity Consulting Group works with law firms of all types and sizes, helping them streamline their processes and utilize their software to work as efficiently as possible.  The company also provides strategic management consulting, document automation, practice management and more.

"Perfect Practice has always been a well-respected case management solution in the industry. Our dynamic consulting and training solutions are a great match and we're really excited to work with the Perfect Practice Team. This will be a win for both of us, but it will be an even bigger win for our customers," said Affinity Consulting Group Partner, Debbie Foster.

About Perfect Practice

Perfect Practice® offers a variety of legal management services tailored to the needs of legal professionals in private practice, corporate legal departments and governmental legal applications.

For over 30 years, Perfect Practice® has delivered quality software, training and support services. Total Access, an integrated practice management solution, enables organizations to reap the benefits of using one solution to streamline operations.

Always at the forefront of technology, thousands have trusted Perfect Practice to keep their firms running at peak efficiency.

For more information, contact Perfect Practice at 888-843-8992 or via email at sales@perfectpractice.com.

Request information or a demonstration at http://perfectpractice.com/?q=content%2Frequest-demo

Follow Perfect Practice on Twitter at @docutrac or http://www.twitter.com/docutrac

Like Perfect Practice on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/perfectpracticesolutions

Perfect Practice and the Perfect Practice logo are registered trademarks of ADC Legal Systems Inc. All Perfect Practice product names and other brand names which may be mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of ADC Legal Systems Inc.

About Affinity Consulting Group

Affinity Consulting Group specializes in strategic technology and management solutions for law firms and legal departments of all sizes.  Uniquely positioned via decades of experience as attorneys, law firm administrators, paralegals, law firm trainers, and legal IT professionals, Affinity consultants have been working with legal professionals since 1998 on practice analysis; strategic business & management assessments; technology selection and implementations; traditional and cloud-based financial and practice management; and in-house training and professional development. Affinity's success is built on our ability to effectively understand the needs of law firms, and deliver tailored management and technology solutions to our clients based on those needs. For more information, call 877-676-5492 or visit affinityconsulting.com.

Media contact

Will Wellons

will@wellonscommunications.com

407-339-0879

