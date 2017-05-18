News By Tag
Perfect Practice, Affinity Consulting Group announce partnership
Pairing will give legal clients a streamlined package of solutions
The partnership will create a streamlined array of services. Affinity Consulting will offer Perfect Practice's product suite as a value added reseller (VAR). As Perfect Practice certified experts, Affinity will help Perfect Practice clients harness a full range of office efficiency solutions.
"At Perfect Practice, we honestly can't think of a better match than Affinity Consulting,"
Perfect Practice has provided legal clients tailored technology solutions for over 30 years. The company's premier all-in-one software solution provides integrated practice management designed to make operations easier.
Affinity Consulting Group works with law firms of all types and sizes, helping them streamline their processes and utilize their software to work as efficiently as possible. The company also provides strategic management consulting, document automation, practice management and more.
"Perfect Practice has always been a well-respected case management solution in the industry. Our dynamic consulting and training solutions are a great match and we're really excited to work with the Perfect Practice Team. This will be a win for both of us, but it will be an even bigger win for our customers," said Affinity Consulting Group Partner, Debbie Foster.
About Perfect Practice
Perfect Practice® offers a variety of legal management services tailored to the needs of legal professionals in private practice, corporate legal departments and governmental legal applications.
For over 30 years, Perfect Practice® has delivered quality software, training and support services. Total Access, an integrated practice management solution, enables organizations to reap the benefits of using one solution to streamline operations.
Always at the forefront of technology, thousands have trusted Perfect Practice to keep their firms running at peak efficiency.
For more information, contact Perfect Practice at 888-843-8992 or via email at sales@perfectpractice.com.
Perfect Practice and the Perfect Practice logo are registered trademarks of ADC Legal Systems Inc. All Perfect Practice product names and other brand names which may be mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of ADC Legal Systems Inc.
About Affinity Consulting Group
Affinity Consulting Group specializes in strategic technology and management solutions for law firms and legal departments of all sizes. Uniquely positioned via decades of experience as attorneys, law firm administrators, paralegals, law firm trainers, and legal IT professionals, Affinity consultants have been working with legal professionals since 1998 on practice analysis; strategic business & management assessments;
Media contact
Will Wellons
will@wellonscommunications.com
407-339-0879
