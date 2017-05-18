Country(s)
SKA Consulting Engineers Elects New Members to Board of Directors
Shareholders Approve Three New Members As Firm Continues To Grow
GREENSBORO, N.C. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- SKA management announces the election of three new members to Board of Directors:
Hector McEachern is an accomplished human resources professional and Executive coach who has served as an executive coach to Fortune 500 CEOs and corporate executives for more than 20 years. Hector served in senior leadership positions for Wachovia Bank/Wells Fargo Bank, for more than 20 years, before starting The McEachern Group. His leadership and vision helped guide the company through strategic mergers with First Union, SouthTrust, GoldenWest and A.G. Edwards. Hector was an Executive Vice President who served as Director of Human Resources Business Partners and oversaw more than 200 employees responsible for all aspects of human resources ranging from organizational effectiveness to diversity integration and international human resources management. He counseled senior leaders in the bank's Finance, Risk Management, Operations and Technology, Marketing, Human Resources and Legal Services divisions.
Ralph Mills, PE, is a 25-year SKA employee, vice president and registered engineer based in Greensboro, North Carolina. With nine years of experience serving as the department manager for the Structural Engineering Department, Ralph's clients span the education, institutional, government, commercial and private clients as a project manager and principal-in-
Zeb Wells, PE, is a 37-year SKA employee and registered engineer based in Asheville, North Carolina. Zeb's role as vice president includes business development and contract engagements for the Asheville office and surrounding communities. As branch manager of SKA's Asheville office, he is responsible for growing SKA's reach across the Blue Ridge Mountain region. Zeb's primary responsibilities include building envelope evaluations and repairs, structural design, and management of projects in all phases of planning, design and construction administration. Zeb is a member of American Council of Engineering Companies, International Concrete Repair Institute, Building Envelope Consultants International Association (RCI) and Waterproofing Contractors Association. Zeb graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a B.E.T. in Civil Engineering. He is a registered professional engineer in North Carolina.
About SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc.
SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc., is a national, award-winning, multidisciplinary engineering firm established in 1957 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. SKA provides MEP and structural engineering services, as well as comprehensive building solutions, for clients throughout the United States and Mexico. With branch offices strategically located across the southeast, SKA successfully serves clients across a broad range of market sectors, including education, sports and recreation, commercial, healthcare, industrial, structured parking, healthcare, multifamily housing and places of worship. To learn more about SKA, please visit http://skaeng.com.
