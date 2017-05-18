News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Residential Painting Contractors Have Tips & Information for Those Considering House Painting
Durapro Painting, a Bloomington residential painting contractor, offers up facts about paint, the process and the preparation involved in a home painting job.
Preparation
Over the years as residential painting contractors Durapro Painting has always appreciated the importance of preparing the surface for paint. This includes patching any holes, replacing any necessary drywall and making sure to apply a coat of primer. Primer is so important because it helps the paint adhere to the wall better. The paint will go on smoother and the walls will look better when all is said and done. Plus, primer can help when you are painting a wall that has already been painted before; especially if the old paint is a brighter color than the paint you're planning to paint it over with.
Paint
All paint has four parts; solvents, pigments, additives and resins. Solvents make the paint wet. Pigments give it color. Additives are additional chemicals that are added to the paint to change a specific property of the paint. And resins are what bind the pigment to the wall. Both exterior and interior paint have all four of these components.
And, there are major differences between exterior and interior paint. Pigments in interior paint will fade faster than those in exterior paint. The resins used will also differ because exterior paints have to be able to adapt to temperature changes and moisture. Interior paint has resin in it that is more rigid, which means the paint is less likely to scuff and is easier to wash. Professional residential painting contractors should always know which paint to use for optimal durability and looks.
Process
Instead of using the paint right out of the bucket, get a paint grid and attach it to the bucket. It makes getting the paint on the brush or roller easier, and it is also easier to clean up when finished painting. Residential painting contractors find paint grids easy to use and that they are far less messy than trays or other similar tools.
For areas that are out of reach, including the ceiling, get rollers with extension rods. This helps save time and energy when it comes to climbing up and down a ladder.
Durapro Painting is a team of experienced professional painting contractors serving Bloomington and the entire Twin Cities area of Minnesota. They expertly paint the interior and exterior of buildings and homes. For more information on residential house painting and hiring a painting contractor, visit their website at http://www.durapropainting.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse