The Enchanting Track "Sorry for The Wait" is an Unusual Hip Hop Track
SoundCloud is now focusing the hip hop tracks of King V.I.Per. All those who are longing for some unusual music, listen to "Sorry for The Wait" in SoundCloud site.
Amongst many sunrise artists making their debut in soundCloud, one artist named Haliston Este deserves some extra bit of attention because of his unusual hip hop and R&B compositions. His latest track "Sorry for the Wait" is creating huge clamor in SoundCloud. Haliston Este goes by the name king V.I.Per. The local artist from Virgin Island is attaining global fame for his bizarre compositions. Growing up amidst a musical environment, pursuing his career in music was not so difficult for him. His years of dedication to the craft have made him a star today. Other than composing hip hop and rap tracks, he is highly skilled in rhythm and Blue genre and dropped a few tracks in SoundCloud.
The latest track "Sorry for the Wait" by King V.I.Per is produced by Blanq Beats is a deadly composition of exotic music beats powered with penetrative lyrics narrated in the mesmeric voice of the artist. King V.I.Per has a perfect stage presence and the right attitude which are the necessary qualities of a true hip hop artist. Music lovers, get engrossed into the hypnotic music, of King V.I.Per in SoundCloud.
Must click the link given below to listen to this awesome music- "Sorry For The Wait" by Haliston Este:
https://soundcloud.com/
