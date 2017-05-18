News By Tag
Comic books and NYC history collide as Dialogue with Three Chords stage their 100th original play
The indie theatre group is staging their 100th play as a benefit to Planned Parenthood of New York.
The performance also features a live musical performance from all-girl musical group Dolltits. Gracia explained that THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM--D3C's sixth season--has featured "nine thematically connected stories about a delusional New York."
In we meet a super hero and a super villain, eying each other across the bar at The White Horse Tavern on Hudson Street, "while the great ages of comic book history, from Golden to Metamodern, play out at various tables between them," said Gracia.
"At at time when our lives are shaped by interpretation and ideology and myth," he added, "the stories we tell each other are more important than ever, and we need our heroes to inspire us and our villains to reflect us."
D3C has been offering free, independent, and original theatre at Mr. Dennehy's since 2011. To celebrate their 100th play, D3C is giving back to the city that hosts and inspires their work. All donations made at each of their spring performances have benefitted various New York-based charities and organizations such as the Ali Forney Center, New York Foundation for the Arts, and Brooklyn College BFA acting students.
All donations received for THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM: "Whatever Happened to The Red Tornado and The Rat King?" will be donated to Planned Parenthood of New York.
Gracia and LoPorto founded D3C in 2011 around the aesthetic of do-it-yourself punk rock theatre. LoPorto reflected on the six years of indie theater by saying: "D3C has exceeded any of my expectations. I just wanted to work with on some cool plays by Stephen Gracia and collaborate with producer Edie Nugent, and we wound up with a family of wonderful artists and a great home at Mr. Dennehy's. I feel lucky."
Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/
"Whatever Happened to The Red Tornado and The Rat King?" features: Tim McCann as Clark, Sean Meehan as Gwyn, John Weisenburger as Steve, Kendra Leigh Landon as Carol, Anthony Noto as Bruce, Jennie West as Diana, Mark VonSternberg as Barry, Andrew Galteland as Victor, Lisa Jill Anderson as Mary, Shomari Pinnock as Ty, Edie Nugent as Jean, Anthony Marino as Jason, Ally Callaghan as Sophie, Steve Weinblatt as William, Jessica Bathurst as The Red Tornado, Larry Greenbush as The Rat King, Charles Everett as Ben, Marisela Grajeda Gonzalez as Yolanda, Ian Poake as Peter, and Tess Richie as Gwen.
Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.
