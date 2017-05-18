 
News By Tag
* Dabur
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Product Placement – DermoViva Daily Exfoliating Face Wash

Daily Exfoliating Face Wash range can deeply cleanse the skin through gentle exfoliation
 
 
Image
Image
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Dabur

Industry:
Business

Location:
Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Dubai, 24 May, 2017 - Exfoliation is the process of deeply cleaning facial skin to remove dead skin cells, hidden dirt, and excessive oil which can otherwise clog the pores. It accelerates the circulation of blood, resulting in the regeneration of new skin cells as well as the elimination of acne and white and black heads. It also slows down the ageing process, making the skin look radiant, healthier and younger.

Dermoviva a leading skin care brand in the region has recently introduced the Daily Exfoliating Face Wash range in response to growing demand among Middle Eastern women for a daily face wash that can deeply cleanse the skin through gentle exfoliation. Available in three variants of Apricot Invigorating, Neem Pore-Cleansing, and Rose Soothing, it is formulated using natural scrubbers instead of plastic beads and is soap and paraben free.

DermoViva Apricot Invigorating Daily Exfoliating Face Wash exfoliates facial skin to remove blackheads and dead skin cells along with other impurities. Strengthened with 100 per cent natural apricot extracts, its natural scrubbing granules are gentle on all skin types and help maintain proper moisture balance to make the skin look refreshed and revitalized.

DermoViva Neem Daily Exfoliating Face Wash, on the other hand, offers tender cleaning which is completely safe for everyday use. Made from 100 per cent natural neem extracts, it is highly recommended for oily skin as it effectively eliminates pimple-causing impurities from the pores, invigorating the skin to shine with good health. Lastly, DermoViva Rose Daily Exfoliating Face Wash is enriched with100 per cent natural rose extracts that not only deep-cleanse the skin but also soothe and hydrate it. Its natural scrubbing granules gently purify delicate skin while leaving a lasting sweet floral fragrance for all-day freshness.

Attractively packaged 150 ml tubes of DermoViva Daily Exfoliating Face Wash are available across all leading supermarkets and beauty shops in the UAE for AED 15 each.
End
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Email:***@orientplanet.com
Posted By:***@orientplanet.com Email Verified
Phone:0097144562888
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orient Planet PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share