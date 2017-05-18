News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Learning Technology Experts to Expose Secrets of Global LMS Success
At a June webinar, Talented Learning Lead Analyst, John Leh, and Blackboard Senior Director International, Tom Holz, will explore the most overlooked aspects of high-impact global learning solutions.
"Secrets of Global LMS Success: The Most Overlooked Learning Essentials" will be hosted by Talented Learning CEO and Lead Analyst, John Leh, along with Tom Holz, Senior Director, International, at Blackboard. This free online event is scheduled for Friday, June 2, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
"Global learning strategies often demand sophisticated technology. Yet, on the road to deployment, it's common for organizations to neglect some powerful LMS capabilities,"
Webinar Agenda
Together, John and Tom will help attendees understand how to be sure their LMS is ready to serve employees, customers and business partners from around the world, whenever they may need access to relevant learning content.
Participants will find out how to put the right technology, people and processes in place to avoid costly missteps and extend global reach. This includes:
• Which global learning challenges pose the biggest business risks
• What functional requirements and processes make or break a global LMS implementation
• How to deal with the challenges of global data security, ecommerce and taxation
• How to reduce the burden of worldwide learning administration, including best practices for managing localized content
• How to determine the business impact of a globally responsive LMS
How To Attend This Webinar
Individuals can learn more and reserve a seat by visiting the event registration page at Blackboard: http://bbbb.blackboard.com/
About the Presenters
John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, LLC. Named one of the Top 20 Global Elearning Movers and Shakers of 2017, John is a fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger who helps organizations develop and implement learning technology strategies – primarily for the extended enterprise. John's advice is based on 20 years of industry experience, serving as a trusted LMS selection and sales adviser to more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $65 million.
Tom Holz is Senior Director, International, at Blackboard, Inc. where he helps multinational corporate clients achieve their business goals through technology-driven learning and development programs. Tom is a learning technology and training veteran with 17 years of success in consulting and sales leadership roles at Blackboard and Cornerstone. He has partnered with more than 300 organizations in their transitions to and implementations of Blackboard.
About Blackboard
Blackboard's mission is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student-success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education's partner in change.
About Talented Learning
Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm's analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. For more information visit https://talentedlearning.com.
Media Contact
Joelle Girton
Talented Learning LLC
570-387-1847
talented@talentedlearning.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse