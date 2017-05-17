Country(s)
Bestway International receives Presidential award for export service
Award represents the highest recognition by the U.S. Commercial Service of the work done by companies to facilitate American exports to the rest of the world.
"Bestway International has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion," said Secretary Ross in his congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection as an award recipient. "The "E" Awards committee was very impressed with Bestway International's case studies highlighting its contributions to the export growth of its client companies. The company's four-year record of growth in export shipments was also particularly notable. Bestway International's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create Americans jobs," the Secretary went on to say.
Bestway International, Inc., located in Kansas City, Missouri, is a provider of export services for small and medium-sized U.S. businesses, including freight forwarding, international trade consulting, and supply-chain planning, and more.
"Exporting is crucial to the success of our clients," said Jay Devers, Managing Partner of Bestway International, Inc. "Helping people succeed has always been one of our core values. It is amazing to witness export growth continue to drive our client's overall business. We are very fortunate to have strong and growing clients; this recognition is a credit to our talented and dedicated team who support those relationships."
In total, Secretary Ross honored 32 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President's "E" Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders.
U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department's International Trade Administration. With offices across the United States and in embassies and consulates around the world, The International Trade Administration lends its expertise at every stage of the exporting process by promoting and facilitating exports and investment into the United States; administering Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties orders; and removing, reducing, or preventing foreign trade barriers.
U.S. exports totaled $2.21 trillion in 2016, accounting for nearly 12 percent of U.S. gross domestic product. Exports supported an estimated 11.5 million jobs nationwide in 2015, according to the most recent statistics from the International Trade Administration.
About the "E" Awards
In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II "E" symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth and case studies which demonstrate valuable support to exporters resulting in increased exports for the company's clients.
About Bestway International
Founded by Don Gore and Richard Devers in 1988, Bestway Logistics was created to be a small group of dedicated logistics professionals, committed to honing their industry knowledge and cultivating strong, global relationships. In 2005, Bestway partnered with family-owned Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, improving the global network to nearly five hundred offices in one hundred sixty-seven countries.
Bestway is Midwest owned, staffed and managed. Located in Kansas City, Missouri, Bestway gives customers access to the largest rail hub in the United States without sacrificing convenient electronic access to all U.S. ports via remote filing. Bestway understands the industry that supports local businesses and works to be an expert at the logistics solutions that are unique to their community and geography.
