May 2017
Leading Flexible Workspace Provider Premier Business Centers to Open New Location in Spokane

 
 
Spokane - Premier Business Centers - Reception
SPOKANE, Wash. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Irvine, California based Premier Business Centers®, one of the largest privately owned flexible workspace operators in the USA, is opening its first location in Spokane, Washington. Premier continues to expand with 82 locations in 11 states plus the District of Columbia. Premier's new Crescent Executive Suites provides flexible workspaces at 707 West Main Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201

Imagine your new office in Premier's stunning new coworking and business center, strategically placed in a Class "A", mid-rise building in Spokane's Central Business District. Premier will have 12,255 square feet of flexible workspace on the 2nd floor in the Crescent Building, a fully restored 7-story historic mixed use building which sits across from River Park Square. Connected to the rest of Downtown Spokane via the Skywalks, patrons will enjoy a plethora of shops, cafes, restaurants, and more. Modern looking coworking lounge, 61 turn-key offices and mini-suites range from 96 to 500 sq. ft. and provide comfortable work spaces for 1 to 6 people.

Premier's Crescent Executive Suites not only offers shared office spaces and meeting room available for booking by the hour, day, or week for businesses in the Greater Spokane Area, but also a Spokane virtual office address for businesses around the world.

Spokane's small town feel and lack of crowded downtown high-rises make it an excellent addition to the Premier network. With proximity to hotels, convention centers, mountains, libraries, restaurants, and airport, Premier's Crescent building provides endless networking opportunities, making it ideal for local and international businesses alike.

"We are very excited to be given this opportunity to expand into Spokane with a great building owner and the brand new build out that is almost completed," says Jeff Reinstein, CEO for Premier Business Centers. "The Spokane location has a very modern look and feel that many of our other centers do not at this time."

Looking for more information? Contact them at:

https://www.pbcenters.com/Regions/Washington/CRESCENT-EXE...

About Premier Business Centers®:

Premier Business Centers® (http://www.pbcenters.com/) operates one of the largest privately owned executive suite and shared workspace companies in the United States with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. Since 2002, the company has grown from nine to 83 centers, providing over 1.4 million square feet of commercial office space and serving more than 10,000 clients daily. Premier offers fully serviced offices, meeting rooms and virtual offices enabling businesses of any size to maximize productivity and profits and establish an immediate professional presence at major business locations throughout the country. With Premier, professionals can….Work Whenever, Wherever, However®.

