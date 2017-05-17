 
News By Tag
* MOLOCAHO by Amorette
* Jacqueline Mengi
* Tanzanite
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai World Trade Center
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


MOLOCAHO by Amorette unveils a $98,000 Tanzanite encrusted luxury furniture at INDEX Desi

-award winning designer, Jacqueline Mengi debuts M-Luxury Collection in Dubai-
 
 
M-Luxury Chair
M-Luxury Chair
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MOLOCAHO by Amorette
Jacqueline Mengi
Tanzanite

Industry:
Furniture

Location:
Dubai World Trade Center - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Products

DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTER, UAE - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- MOLOCAHO by Amorette, Tanzania's luxury furniture brand, makes its groundbreaking appearance at INDEX Design Series 2017, debuting M-Luxury Chair, the world's only Tanzanite encrusted hardwood chair worth US$ 98,000. Showcasing from 22nd to 25thMay 2017 at Dubai World Trade Centre, MOLOCAHO by Amorette, brings this majestic and elegant work of art designed by Jacqueline Mengi, Tanzania's award-winning furniture designer as they venture to bring Africa's unparalleled luxury to the Middle East.  Handcrafted by master craftsmen, M-Luxury Chair is a hallmark of the best from Africa; its unique design is a pinnacle of luxury, built to perfection using century old techniques and the world's famous hardwood Pterocarpus angolensis and Mninga.  Emanating power and wealth, the iconic majestic chair is lush of comfort and timeless grandeur, inspired by ancient throne of tribal kings. Encrusted with Tanzanite, a priceless, ageless and rare gemstone only found in Tanzania, this limited edition of only 20, masterpiece and comes with authenticity certificate.

Complimenting the M Chair exhibit at Index Design Series 2017, MOLOCAHO by Amorette collection includes award winning 'Ngoro Ngoro Settee', the 'Sayari Lamp' as well as carefully curated mix of distinctive and vibrant pieces, manufactured meticulously to perfection by a team of expert artisans. This luxury showcase embodies exquisite high quality fabrics that endorse global spirit and the famous Tanzanian hardwood, all immersed in glamorous and grandeur of contemporary design.

The former Tanzanian Beauty Queen turned entrepreneur, Jacqueline Mengi launched Amorette Ltd to deliver turnkey solution to interior decoration and styling for her top-notch customers'. Curating unique pieces, fabrics and art for elegant homes led Jacqueline to pursue her own ambition, ultimately propelling her to establish the flagship brand MOLOCAHO by Amorette. Today, the company designs and manufactures object D'Art and bespoke furniture, inspired by her creativity, passion and eye for detail.

"Growing trend for ultra luxury furniture and installations amongst affluent clients extends to encompass collectible statement pieces rather than ordinary elements. Unveiling our M-Collection is a revolutionary step set to change the landscape within the interior design industry.  We are honoured to receive a nomination by Index Design Series, this is a true testament of our design philosophy and contribution that goes beyond our own brand", said Jacqueline Mengi, Founder and Chief Designer, MOLOCAHO by Amorette.

Modern and contemporary art and design house, MOLOCAHO by Amorette is inspired by nature and has won top coveted awards in several world-class competitions including A' Design Awards, the world's largest juried competition for 2016-2017. The 'Ngoro Ngoro Settee' secured a winning title in the Furniture, Accessories and Homeware Design category, while the 'Sayari Lamp' won in The Lighting Products and Lighting Projects Design group. The brand continues to create bold, innovative and beautifully designed furniture, accessories and home products. Its collection of original designs, quality materials and outstanding craftsmanship is suited for luxury, elegant and sophisticated homes. Determined to penetrate global market, MOLOCAHO by Amorette aims to establish its name as a major contributor of luxury furniture from East Africa.

About Molocaho by Amorette Ltd

Established in 2013 by Jacqueline Mengi, Amorette Ltd is an exclusive luxury interior design firm delivering turnkey solutions for commercial and residential projects. Specializing in indoor and outdoor decor, Amorette Ltd outsourcing furniture, textiles, lighting, accessories and rugs for clients. The company later launched Molocaho by Amorette Ltd, a furniture-manufacturing firm, to cater to growing demands for bespoke furniture and accessory designs. Molocaho by Amorette delivers world-wide through FedEx and DHL, their preferred shipping partners.

www.molocaho.com

About Jacqueline Mengi, Founder & Creative Designer

Following her crowning as Miss Tanzania back in 2000, Jacqueline N. Mengi, was determined to pursue her passion as a philanthropist to become the voice of a community plagued with social issues like orphans, premature deaths amongst babies, education, as well as youth and women empowerment. She founded Dr. Ntuyabaliwe Foundation, an organization whose role continues to promote and raise awareness of cases including displacements within the society. Her role as the "Face" of the nation earned her an ambassadorship for Wild Aid, a campaign to combat widespread poaching crisis of elephants and other wildlife in the country.  Jacqueline's persistence to inspire the youth, encouraged a new wave of emerging entrepreneurs to integrate in the nation's growing economy and was a catalyst in her own pursuant for innovation to launch Amorette, Ltd, interior design company which manufactures luxury furniture and object D'Art pieces as well as provides a range of design services for commercial and residential projects. Her designs have scooped several awards as she continues to raise the bar within the design sector in Tanzania.
End
Source:MOLOCAHO by Amorette
Email:***@graceandgarbo.com Email Verified
Tags:MOLOCAHO by Amorette, Jacqueline Mengi, Tanzanite
Industry:Furniture
Location:Dubai World Trade Center - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Grace & Garbo PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share