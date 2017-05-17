News By Tag
Raven Golf Club Amps Up For 2017 Golf Season
They kicked off their early pre-season on May 1 - 11 and the official golf season began on May 12. The whole team at Raven has been working hard at restoring the conditioning and overall feel of the golf course this year. Challenging weather brought on extra work, but it was nothing they could not handle and use to their advantage.
"We are very pleased to have hired Brian Brewbaker as our Golf Course Superintendent. The course has already shown the positive effects of having a full-time superintendent on site," said Seth VanHall, Account Manager for Up to Par Management. With Brian leading the grounds crew, there is no question about the success Raven will see throughout the rest of the season."
"We're excited and looking forward to the great possibilities of course conditions as the year goes on," said Miles Loughlin, Director of Golf at the Raven Golf Club. The Raven has also introduced new weekly golf leagues and golf tournaments for those folks interested in competing against other area golfers.
For more information on upcoming events and activities at the resort, please visit https://www.snowshoemtn.com/
Located in Snowshoe, W.Va., the Gary Player Signature Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe Mountain Resort provides an impeccable course with gorgeous scenery every step of the way. Raven's course has garnered recognition from GolfWeek magazine, which ranked it as the #2 public course in the state of West Virginia and the #30 public course in the U.S. With long fairways taking advantage of the rolling terrain and trees framed by beautiful vistas, each hole is unique and offers an unmatched golf experience. In addition to an outstanding course, Raven offers several dining facilities, all featuring stunning views of the surrounding mountain range
About Up to Par Management:
Based in Lexington, Va., Up to Par manages golf courses, country clubs, and hotels throughout the United States. The Up to Par portfolio includes golf and country clubs in Virginia, resort golf courses in Virginia and West Virginia, and the historic Robert E. Lee Hotel in Lexington, Va. To learn more about Up to Par Management, visit uptoparmanagement.com.
