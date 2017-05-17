Microtips develops power transmitters, receivers based on magnetic resonance technology

press rel2

-- Microtips as a member of AirFuel Alliance and the licensee of Qualcomm has successfully developed a series of power transmitters and receivers by the magnetic resonance technology to satisfy the customer's high requirements for enabling new markets and also enhanced continuously the outstanding performance for a smarter world. Wireless Power enables the transfer of electricity from a power source to any portable device or other electrical system. Transmitters (power supply devices) can provide power and charging capabilities to enabled Receivers (devices and full systems). Provides drop and go convenience. No physical contact needed for charging devices. No need for cumbersome charging cables, charging ports and easily incorporated into our modern world of portable devices. Microtips Technology is one of the earliest members of the Airfuel Alliance, and we are currently registered as an Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) partner.Contact Microtips Technology Representative today to find out which product is best for your needs.Microtips: Quality Product, Quality Support.