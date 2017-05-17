News By Tag
Tech startup, SellGPU.com, Launches Revolutionary PC Trade-In Program
The Ohio-based company's hassle-free process lets gamers and power hungry users earn serious cash for their used, high-end PCs.
"We are extremely excited about the program. We think it's going to allow gamers and power PC users to further their ambitions in building the most up-to-date builds," stated Said Hafez, the company's CEO.
Depending on a given PC's specifications and how old its components are, the average gamer can expect to earn anywhere between $300-$600 through the company's safe, fast and hassle-free program. In some cases, consumers may even earn as much as $1,500.
"While there are similar programs out there for smartphones and other electronics, we are proud to be the first company to offer a trade-in program for custom PCs, gaming PCs, and power PCs," stated Hafez. "We think gamers and power users have a need for such a service, and it will bring so much value for gamers instead of tucking away their old gaming PC in the closet."
Once customers visit SellGPU.com, they can receive an instant offer on their PC. After a customer accepts the quoted offer, he or she will have the option to receive a free trade-in box and prepaid shipping label to mail his or her PC. The customer then simply places the PC in the box, tapes the box, affixes the shipping label to it, and drops it off at any local UPS store.
According to Hafez, once the PC reaches SellGPU, it's carefully inspected. Once it passes the inspection process, the customer gets paid by PayPal or check within three business days. If the PC fails the inspection phase, the company returns the PC free of charge or offers a partial value trade-in depending on the customer's preference. So far, the program has been well-received by the public.
"Our customers are exhilarated by the fast and reliable service we offer," expressed Hafez. "We are getting a lot of positive feedback from technology-minded individuals who are thrilled to have an easy way to dispose of their old computer parts while earning some money in the process."
Along with its PC Trade-In Program, SellGPU.com is also the first company to offer customers trade-ins for their GPUs and CPUs.
For more information or to trade in a PC, please click here (http://www.sellgpu.com/
About SellGPU.com:
