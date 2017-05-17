Stonefield Software Release New Version of Stonefield Query SDK

Stonefield Software is pleased to announce the release of version 6.1 of the Stonefield Query SDK. There are lots of new features in this release.

Report Designer• A new type of output is available for chart reports: Microsoft Excel – Chart, which outputs to an Excel chart rather than an Excel spreadsheet containing an image, which is what Microsoft Excel – Full Format does.• The Find Reports by Name and Find Reports Using Field functions have been combined into a single Find Reports function in the Tools menu. The dialog displayed when you choose this function allows you to find all reports having a keyword in the name or comment, being last modified on or after a certain date, or containing a specified field.• Many optional settings that had to be set by manually editing Data.ini are now maintained in the Options dialog.• The new No Group Footer option for a grouped field specifies that you don't want a group footer for that field.• You can now fine-tune label dimensions in step 5 of the Label Wizard.• The newoutput option allows you to determine when the group name is added to the file name. This also allows you to do Microsoft Word Merge output to separate documents.• You can now use HTML tags in the body of a email.• You now only get a warning when a summary report containing ungrouped and unsummarized fields is previewed in the Quick Report Wizard, not when it's run any other time.• You can now select Highest and Lowest forof a non-numeric grouping formula. This makes it easy to find the oldest or earliest invoice date by customer, for example.• There is better support for group recalculation formulas. You can now sort a report on such a formula. These formulas are now significantly faster than before, especially in summary reports. You can now use calculated fields in the numerator or denominator or for the grouping of these formulas.• The newsetting in the Group Header Band Properties dialog in the Advanced Report Designer does the same thing that setting does in the Field Properties dialog in the report wizard, but you can now control it for advanced layout reports.• More complex SQL statements (those with more terms in parts of the statement) are now supported.• The AfterData script of a report now has access to the result set for a cross-tab before it's pivoted. It also has access to the result set used for a chart in a quick or cross-tab report that includes a chart through the ChartResultSet variable.• You now get a warning when creating a formula that does division that doesn't check if the denominator may be zero to avoid "division by zero" errors.• Blank row fields now display "(None)" for the value in a cross-tab report.• Bookmarks on grouped fields in summary report are now supported.• The ask-at-runtime filter dialog now shows which condition of the total number of conditions you're currently on.• The default setting for theoption for new quick and cross-tab reports is now turned on. That means unless you turn it off, when you run a report that has no records matching the filter conditions, the report runs but displays a blank report.• Thelist in the Expression Builder has new items for First Day of Last Year, Last Day of Last Year, and This Day Last Year.• The Elegant template has better support for subreports.• There are new templates: Elegant With Subreport Spaces and Elegant With Indented Group Headers.• If a scheduled report can't be emailed, the error code is now -35 instead of the generic "some error occurred" -12.Stonefield Query Studio• The new Cleanup Project function in the File menu packs the project files to minimize space.• Stonefield Query Studio now supports reading relationships from Microsoft Access accdb databases.• There are new ReportEngine.ImportReport, ReportEngine.AfterAddField, and ReportEngine.AfterCreateFile events.• The Report object has new AddGroupToFileName, BatchItem, and FilterDescription properties. Also, the Folders property is now writable.• The ReportField object has a new NoGroupFooter property.• The new URL for Customer Portal configuration setting specifies the URL for a customer portal.• The new Use "with (nolock)" configuration setting allows you to tell Stonefield Query to use "with (nolock)" on each table when querying a SQL Server database.• Studio now shows a progress dialog when reading a database structure.Download the free 30 day trial of Stonefield Query Today.Stonefield Software Inc., the makers of the award-winning Stonefield Query, has been developing Ad Hoc database reporting solutions since 1991.With the end-user in mind, Stonefield Query enables businesses to deliver end-user self-service ad hoc reporting to customers and/or internal users. Stonefield Query can report on virtually any database, including Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Microsoft Access, Visual FoxPro, Pervasive, IBM DB2, MySQL, and more.Stonefield has partnered with over 800 OEM and ISV partners to deliver BI reporting solutions to more than 225,000 users in over 65 countries globally to date. Our customers span all sectors and industries from: public to private, military to non-profits, Fortune 500 to SME's.