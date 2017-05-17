Great Weather and Even Better Cars and Guests Power the 2017 Import & Performance Nationals

Carlisle Comes Alive with Cars from Around the World for the 32nd Consecutive Year

2017 Import & Performance Nationals

-- The international automotive spectacular known as the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals took center stage once more at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and this year's show offered something unseen in many years; three days of dry weather! Combine Mother Nature's cooperation with nearly 2,000 show cars, tens of thousands of passionate enthusiasts and the weekend of May 19-21, 2017 could not have been better!As with nearly every show at Carlisle, Thursday gets things going with load in and a special gathering of invitational display car owners. In addition, vendors are coming to Carlisle early to get set up and in place for a weekend's worth of automotive thrills and performance. Building Y's special display included Super Cars ranging from a brand-new Acura NSX to a Corvette, Ferrari, Lamborghini and more. Not far from Y was Building T and its all-star showcase of stylish classics, wagons, trucks, modern performance based vehicles and a little bit of everything in between.With amazing displays indoors, there was plenty of room outdoors for the remainder of the show cars. With cars and trucks parked by country of origin, Korean cars took center stage in 2017. Along with the Hyundai and Kia cars, the rest of the world was well represented too. Once more the SAAB lovers showed strength in numbers, but then again so did those who love the dune buggy.Throughout the weekend there was an automotive competition at almost every turn. Some cars were in competition with one another and did not move as part of the judged showfield, while others were being pushed to the limit on the Carlisle Events' race track. Judged cars and those selected for Carlisle Elite awards were able to earn recognition without having to drive hard and fast, but rather look good. In the meanwhile, NICOFest returned to Carlisle and hosted autocross and drifting, making for an adrenaline filled three days. Additional contests included a rolling exhaust contest, low car limbo and burnouts. Carlisle also hosted a beauty contest, where one young lady was named Ms. Carlisle Import & Performance 2017.Seminars were a popular attraction too. Multiple offerings drew crowds, including the NSX showcase by one of its build engineers as part of the aforementioned Super Car display in Building Y. Each seminar was free to guests onsite and were hosted by experts in their respective fields.Guests once more took part in the annual passport program. This popular feature was yet another reason to peruse the grounds for all the "cool cars" and win prizes as part of the leisurely trip around the automotive world. Finally, the swap meet, car corral and vendor base was also a driving force and will return next year along with more great cars from around the world, seminars, guests and more. Save the date, because 2018's show runs May 18-20.