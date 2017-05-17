 
News By Tag
* Savannah Best Education
* Bethesda Academy Savannah
* Scholarship Gala
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Savannah
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


Bethesda Academy Held Annual Scholarship Gala to Celebrate Graduating Senior Class

 
 
Bethesda 2017 Graduating Class Photo
Bethesda 2017 Graduating Class Photo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Savannah Best Education
Bethesda Academy Savannah
Scholarship Gala

Industry:
Education

Location:
Savannah - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

SAVANNAH, Ga. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fourth Annual Scholarship Gala for Bethesda Academy was held at The Plantation Club at The Landings. This event supported the Gateway Scholarship Fund and celebrated Bethesda Academy's 22 seniors in the Class of 2017 the evening before they graduated.

The keynote speaker this year was President H. Michael Hughes, Ph.D., who addressed "The Future of Bethesda Academy." Overall, 95 percent of Bethesda Academy students graduate on time, and 85 percent of Bethesda Academy students go on to college.

"In our 2016 graduating class of 20 seniors, 19 went on to college, and one entered the Marine Corps," said Hughes. "This year, 22 Bethesda students are expected to graduate and at least two will be offered full college scholarships. We were very excited to celebrate their accomplishments and to express our goals for the upcoming year."

This year's Scholarship Gala wa sponsored by Envirovac, South State Bank, THA Group, Seacrest Partners, enmarket, Visit Savannah, The Plantation Club, and The Kennickell Group.

For more information on the event, visit http://www.bethesdaacademy.org/giving/special-events/scho....

ABOUT BETHESDA ACADEMY
Founded in 1740, Bethesda Academy is the oldest child-care institution in the United States. Now it is a private boarding and day school for young men in grades six through twelve and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The 650-acre campus features a variety of athletic teams, a wildlife management and organic farming program and STEM curriculum. Through its "Lead The Way" initiative, students have access to exclusive integrated learning and leadership opportunities. For more information, visit www.bethesdaacademy.org or call 912.644.4376.

MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com
912.856.9075
End
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
Email:***@carriagetradepr.com Email Verified
Phone:9128569075
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share