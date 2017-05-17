News By Tag
Bethesda Academy Held Annual Scholarship Gala to Celebrate Graduating Senior Class
The keynote speaker this year was President H. Michael Hughes, Ph.D., who addressed "The Future of Bethesda Academy." Overall, 95 percent of Bethesda Academy students graduate on time, and 85 percent of Bethesda Academy students go on to college.
"In our 2016 graduating class of 20 seniors, 19 went on to college, and one entered the Marine Corps," said Hughes. "This year, 22 Bethesda students are expected to graduate and at least two will be offered full college scholarships. We were very excited to celebrate their accomplishments and to express our goals for the upcoming year."
This year's Scholarship Gala wa sponsored by Envirovac, South State Bank, THA Group, Seacrest Partners, enmarket, Visit Savannah, The Plantation Club, and The Kennickell Group.
For more information on the event, visit http://www.bethesdaacademy.org/
ABOUT BETHESDA ACADEMY
Founded in 1740, Bethesda Academy is the oldest child-care institution in the United States. Now it is a private boarding and day school for young men in grades six through twelve and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The 650-acre campus features a variety of athletic teams, a wildlife management and organic farming program and STEM curriculum. Through its "Lead The Way" initiative, students have access to exclusive integrated learning and leadership opportunities. For more information, visit www.bethesdaacademy.org or call 912.644.4376.
