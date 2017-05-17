 
Inaugural Cloudera E-Sessions 2017 in APAC

Fifth annual Cloudera Sessions 2017 roadshowto hit seven cities in Asia Pacific, withnew virtual eventsconducted in Chinese, Japanese and Korean
 
 
DELHI, India - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Cloudera (http://www.cloudera.com/), Inc. provider of the leading modern platform for machine learning and advanced analytics built on the latest open source technologies, announced its fifth annual Sessions (http://www.cloudera.com/sessions) roadshow including dates and locations for the complimentary one day event. The roadshow, aimed at helping organizations determine an intelligent path toward data platform modernization, has expanded to include more than 20 cities globally. 2017 will also see the launch of the inaugural Cloudera E-Sessions (CES) in the Asia Pacific region on 23 May 2017, with the Sessions content made available on-demand in English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. The virtual sessions will explore topics such as Data Science and Machine Learning.

Boththe Sessions events and CES will feature real-life examples of organizations and how they are using data to improve business critical decision-making. Alongside, the CES will provide organizations in the Asia Pacific region with a platform to discuss the use of big data across industries with Cloudera's subject matter experts. Among several subjects, the CESwill discuss the real purpose of data science and how organizations can utilize Cloudera's solutions, such as Apache Spark MLlib, to better leverage distributed systems and broaden the possibilities of Machine Learning implementations, while lowering costs.

"Cloudera is helping organizations use data to make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow," said Daniel Ng, Senior Marketing Director, APAC for Cloudera. ""The launch of CES in Asia Pacific will allow us to reach more markets, and provide accessibility and availability to everyone anywhere, anytime."

Each event will also feature Cloudera partners and end-users who will share production use cases, best practices and lessons learned in the field. Attendees will also have the opportunity to:

·         Learn how to transform vast amounts of complex data into clear and actionable insights for their businesses through a mix of presentations, demos and hands on sessions.

·         Gain firsthand insight into how many of the leading minds in IT are using data-driven insights to grow businesses, improve efficiencies and manage risk.

·         Delve into new use cases for Machine Learning which are emerging every day – ranging from predictive maintenance and fraud detection, to product recommendation engines and proactive customer support and more.

·         Network with the who's who of local and like-minded data innovators.

·         Hear from local companies who are deriving real value from their data and sharing their real-life experiences.

Cloudera Sessions 2017 in Asia Pacific are scheduled as below:

May 2017          Launch of CES across Asia Pacific - Australia, China, Hong Kong, Philippines, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Japan

June 2017

  Sydney, Australia

Melbourne, Australia

July 2017

  Seoul, Korea

August 2017

  Canberra, Australia

November 2017

  Beijing, China

Shanghai, China

Shenzhen, China

Melbourne, Australia

December 2017

  Brisbane, Australia

For more information, registration or updates on the 2017 Cloudera Sessions, visit www.cloudera.com/sessions

About Cloudera

Cloudera delivers the modern data management, analytics and machine learning platform built on the latest open source technologies. The world's leading organizations trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems with Cloudera Enterprise, the fastest, easiest and most secure data platform available for the modern world. Our customers efficiently capture, store, process and analyze vast amounts of data, empowering them to use advanced analytics to drive business decisions quickly, flexibly and at lower cost than has been possible before. To ensure our customers are successful, we offer comprehensive support, training and professional services. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Connect with Cloudera

About Cloudera: http://www.cloudera.com/about-cloudera.html

Read our blogs: blog.cloudera.com/ and vision.cloudera.com/

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/cloudera

Visit us on Facebook: facebook.com/cloudera

See us on YouTube: youtube.com/user/clouderahadoop

Join the Cloudera Community: community.cloudera.com

Read about our customers' successes: cloudera.com/customers.html

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, please contact:

Urvashi, Shweta Gaur, Ayushi

Comma India

+91 11 4109 8600, 9899780380, 8447171812

usharma@comma.in, sgaur@comma.in

