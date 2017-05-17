iAssay To Present at Connecting Michigan for Health 2017 Conference

SAN DIEGO
- May 23, 2017
-- iAssay® Inc., a privately held developer of the world's first open platform, point of care (POC) reader for remote medical diagnostics, today announced founder and CEO, Lonnie Adelman has been invited to present at the ninth annual Connecting Michigan for Health conference to be held June 7-9, 2017 at the Lansing Convention Center.
Adelman is joined by other telehealth industry leaders on a panel discussion: Does Telehealth Change the Interoperability Conversation?
· Moderator:
Jeff Livesay, Associate Director, MiHIN
· Lonnie Adelman, Chief Executive Officer, iAssay
· Nathaniel Lacktman, Partner, Foley & Lardner – Chair of Telemedicine Industry Team
· Michael Muchnicki, President and CEO, AHA Healthcare
· Stephen Shaya, Managing Director, Health Net Connect
The panel will take place on Thursday, June 8 at 1:00 pm EST.
"I am honored to be invited to participate in this industry leading conference where telehealth policies and innovations are the topics of discussion,"
said Lonnie Adelman, founder and CEO of iAssay. "iAssay is focused on providing an easy to use solution that will simplify point of care testing and the transfer of electronic health records and we welcome the opportunity to work with other leaders in the telehealth industry to move the agenda forward."
Connecting Michigan for Health (http://connectingmichigan.net/
) is an event dedicated to advancing electronic health information sharing to foster wider access to healthcare delivery and payment transformation. Speakers and attendees convene from around Michigan and across the U.S. to share industry direction, developments and opportunities to make healthcare transformation a reality. The event hosted more than 450 attendees in 2016.About iAssay
The iAssay® System (patents pending) is the world's first open platformfor wirelessly-connected point of care diagnostics. The functionality of a closet full of single function readers is replaced by one handheld device and adaptor plug-ins, to adapt nearly any point of care test cartridge to the iAssay System. The HIPAA-compliant device aggregates test/patient/
wearables data and pushes all data into the cloud. iAssay eliminates multiple daily trips with blood samples to central labs by testing the patient wherever they are. Testing at a clinic or at the patients' bedside in a few minutes eliminates test result delays (and delayed diagnosis), eliminates sample handling and transportation costs, improves patient outcomes, and saves the healthcare system money. http://iassay.net/