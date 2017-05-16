 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Give Dad a PIER 22 Gift-Experience!

PIER 22, the landmark restaurant located in downtown Bradenton, urges you to give dad what he wants this Father's Day: a PIER 22 gift-experience!
 
 
BRADENTON, Fla. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- PIER 22 offers a full day of Father's Day dining with an award-winning brunch buffet option from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. and a signature holiday dinner menu starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 18.  Dad might also appreciate a PIER 22 dining gift card, which is available for purchase online and at the restaurant.

The marketing director for PIER 22, Tabatha Davis said, "Data from around the world regarding Father's Day observance is dreary and so bad even that most dads don't expect much of anything for their special day." Excuses for forgetting dad are varied, and many people have a difficult time picking out the right present-- no it's not another tie!

According to past Father's Day Shoppers Trend Reports and surveys published by RetailMeNot.com, dads are easier to shop for than you may think. Responses from dad's around the United States reveal that what dad really wants is some quality time with family. Another must have according to dad is a simple gift card.

Executive Chef Greg Campbell said, "It's true, a good meal is the way to any dad's heart. I'm a dad, and I know these things. At PIER 22, we provide the real deal: a quality cooked brunch or dinner with outstanding service to match and views of the Manatee River that you can't beat! It's a whole experience."

If you're feeling a little stuck when it comes to a thoughtful gift for dad, make it a gift-experience. A waterside brunch or dinner is a great place to start. After your meal, check out the rest of what downtown Bradenton or nearby Anna Maria Island has to offer! No matter what you choose, carve out some time to share with dad, and he will surely appreciate it. PIER 22 reservations can be made online at pier22dining.com/reservations or by phone at 941.748.8087.


About PIER 22
PIER 22 Restaurant, Patio & Catering is genuine Bradenton and sits directly on the beautiful Manatee River surrounded by the Twin Dolphin Marina. PIER 22 provides guests with scratch-cooked meals and authentic waterfront dining 365 days per year. From casual meals on the patio to upscale dining, PIER 22 offers a welcoming ambiance for all guests to enjoy. With rooms for every occasion, PIER 22 can accommodate your party or event with up to 300 guests.

Learn more online at https://pier22dining.com

Media Contact
Tabatha Davis
tabatha@pier22dining.com
Click to Share