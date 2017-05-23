Country(s)
Aldevron Names Biomanufacturing Veteran Henry Hebel as New Chief Operating Officer
Hebel will guide strategy and global planning, customer service, procurement, sourcing, supply chain and global operations of the company's facilities in Fargo, N.D., Madison, Wisc., and Freiberg, Germany. He will be heavily involved in the construction, startup, and certification of the company's new 70,000 square foot GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) biologics manufacturing facility in Fargo, part of Aldevron's new seven-acre corporate campus.
"We are excited to welcome Henry to the Aldevron team," said Michael Chambers, the company's CEO. "His commitment to biomanufacturing excellence is unsurpassed."
"I am honored to be joining Aldevron at a pivotal point in the company's evolution," said Hebel. "Aldevron has an excellent reputation in the industry and has been serving a global client base for the past two decades."
Hebel has more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical manufacturing experience. Most recently, he served as vice-president of operations for Aeglea Biotherapeutics of Austin, Texas, where he was responsible for strategic and operational planning.
Previously he served as vice-president of drug development for Terapio, also in Austin, where he successfully developed a radiation countermeasure product allowing entry into government countermeasure development programs.
Additionally, Hebel was chief operating officer of VGXI (previously known as ADViSYS), of Houston, Texas, where he led cGMP plasmid DNA production in support of FDA and USDA clinical submissions. VGXI successfully obtained regulatory approval for the world's first commercial plasmid-based gene therapy.
Prior to his work at VGXI, Hebel served as key account manager at Qiagen, in a strategic joint venture known as the "pAlliance,"
Hebel holds a Bachelor of Science in Zoology and an MBA from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. He has been awarded multiple patents and dozens of his writings have been published in industry journals.
Hebel succeeds Ron Robson, who recently retired as Aldevron's COO after 18 years with the company.
About Aldevron
Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmid DNA, RNA and gene editing enzymes for research, clinical, and commercial applications. Aldevron's clients are developing revolutionary treatments in many fields including oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease and rare diseases. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-SourceTM quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, N.D., with additional facilities in Madison, Wisc., and Freiburg, Germany.
