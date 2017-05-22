NTI Introduces a Temperature/Humidity Sensor with Large LCD Display

AURORA, Ohio
- May 22, 2017
- PRLog
-- Network Technologies Inc (NTI) today announced the addition of a Temperature/
Humidity Sensor with 3-Digit 7-Segment LCD Display to its popular line of environment monitoring sensors. The sensor can be used to detect and view real-time value of the sensor's temperature or humidity reading, and is compatible with the ENVIROMUX-2D/
5D/16D Enterprise Environment Monitoring Systems.
The ENVIROMUX-STHS-
LCDW supports applications from -4 to 140°F (-20 to 60°C) and 0 to 90% non-condensing relative humidity. It has a temperature accuracy of ±0.72°F (±0.4°C) for 14 to 140°F (-10 to 60°C) and ±0.90°F (±0.5°C) for -4 to 14°F (-20 to -10°C). Humidity accuracy is ±3% at 0 to 80% relative humidity and ±4% at 80 to 90% relative humidity.
The temperature/
humidity sensor features a three-digit, seven-segment display with °F, °C and % indicators and a character height of 2 inches (50mm). The LCD display window has dimensions of 6.88x2.29 in (175x51mm). Personnel can use the touch-sensitive Mode button on the LCD display to alternate between temperature and humidity readings. A touch sensitive Light button activates an LED backlight for a clear view in dark environments.
The Temperature/
Humidity Sensor with LCD Display measures 8x1.03x5.4 in (203x26x137 mm) and is wall mountable. It can be extended up to 150 feet (45.7 m) from an ENVIROMUX-2D/
5D/16D Enterprise Environment Monitoring System using CAT5/5e/6/6a cable (24 AWG).
Available for immediate sale, the ENVIROMUX-STHS-
LCDW costs $220.
For more information on the Temperature/
Humidity Sensor with Large LCD Display, visit: http://www.networktechinc.com/temperature-humidity-sensor...
For more information on NTI's ENVIROMUX Enterprise Environment Monitoring Systems, visit: http://www.networktechinc.com/enviro-monitor.html