Oaxis Announces Exclusive Offering for popSLATE 2 Backers

Following popSLATE's Recent Dissolution, Oaxis Will Implement a Voucher Program for Unfulfilled Orders of popSLATE 2
 
 
Oaxis InkCase i7
Oaxis InkCase i7
 
SINGAPORE - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Oaxis, a leading consumer technology company with 29 iF product design awards, today announced its exclusive voucher program for popSLATE 2 backers. In the wake of popSLATE's unforeseen disbanding and inability to fulfill its orders, Oaxis is offering all backers a $70 cash coupon towards the purchase of either the Inkcase i7 or the InkCase i7+.

Hailed as the world's lightest E-Ink displays for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7+, the InkCase's display harnesses anti-glare properties, delivering users the ultimate eReading experience. The Inkcase i7 and i7+ feature a "Read It Now" function, allowing readers to bypass all distractions with the option to download and archive advertisement-free articles from mobile browsers and apps as well as countless eBooks for enjoyment.

The InkCase i7 and i7+ enable users to fully customize their display wallpaper as well as edit photos via the InkCase iOS application and Bluetooth technology. Additional features include:

·       Ability to create task lists and receive push notifications for weather updates, reminders, and more

·       BubblePro Technology for drop-proof protection

·       Health App Integration

·       Increased RAM power and storage capacity

·       Always-on display, only utilizing battery when refreshed

·       Conveniently palm-sized and portable, designed to minimize the number of gadgets needed for travel

Through this offering, Oaxis will issue popSLATE 2 backers a coupon code, which will serve as a $70 cash voucher towards the InkCase i7, available for immediate shipment, or the Inkcase i7+, which will begin shipping in July 2017.

In order to receive the $70 cash coupon, popSLATE 2 backers must forward proof of purchase or order confirmation details to coupon@oaxis.com.

About Oaxis

An award-winning technology company, Oaxis is a known leader in the consumer electronics space for their innovative products and software platforms. Established in Singapore, Oaxis harnesses its core values of Design, Innovation, and Technology, to utilize the latest technologies for practical use. Oaxis is currently owned by Gajah and has previously been recognized for the award-winning InkCase, a second screen for smartphones.

For more information about Oaxis, please visit www.oaxis.com, www.facebook.com/oaxis, and www.twitter.com/_oaxis.

Media Contact
Beth Gard
732-212-0823
bethg@lotus823.com
