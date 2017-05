Price Chopper Supports Section 2 High School Lacrosse for the 6th Year in a Row

Media Contact

School Sports Media

8774520953

***@schoolsportsmedia.com School Sports Media8774520953

End

-- Price Chopper, announced today that it has agreed for the 6year in a row to support Section 2 High School lacrosse through their sponsorship of the Championship Games."Price Chopper is excited to once again sponsor the Section 3 lacrosse finals. We wish the best of luck to all of the teams as they enter the section championship season," said Pam Cerrone, Director of Community Relations.The Section 2 Boys & Girls Lacrosse Finals will take place at Mohonasen High School Stadium. The Class C & D Girls finals will be held on May 24and Class A & B Girls on May 25. The Boys finals will also be hosted at Mohonasen on May 30Classes D&B and May 31Class C & A.Based in Schenectady, NY, the Golub Corporation owns and operates 136 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The American owned, family-managed company prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. Golub's 20,000 teammates collectively own more than 44% of the company's privately held stock, making it one of the nation's largest privately held corporations that is predominantly employee-owned. For additional information, visit www.pricechopper.com Section 2 Athletics serves as a central organization to provide a governing body, which shall organize and administer the interscholastic athletic program for member schools of Section 2