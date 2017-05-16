 
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Stage 3" Written By Author Ken Stark In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Stage 3" written by author Ken Stark and narrated by Gregory Peyton in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Stage 3" By Author Ken Stark
NEW YORK - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Stage 3" written by author Ken Stark and narrated by Gregory Peyton in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

Blindness is just the beginning. Once the virus strips away everything remotely human, all that's left is a mindless savage predator. Hank Mason thought he had nothing left to lose, but now that he is all that stands between a young girl and a gruesome fate, he's sworn to protect her with his very life. But the virus isn't done yet. A new, deadlier terror is slowly emerging, and even as Mason and Mackenzie battle their way from one horror to the next in a desperate flight through a world gone mad, they both know that their time is running out. The girl is already blind, and things are about to get a whole lot worse.

Download your copy of "Stage 3" written by Ken Stark and narrated by Gregory Peyton on Audible today:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Stage-3-Audiobook/B072J4D5FF?ref_=a_search_c4_1_1_srTtl&qid=1495473263&sr=1-1

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Ken Stark, Beacon Publishing Group, Stage 3
Books
New York City - New York - United States
