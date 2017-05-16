News By Tag
New Website, New Books, New Business
2Leaf Press announces its redesigned website to sell DRM-Free eBooks at a 30% Discount
"Publishing eBooks is now the norm, with most publishers releasing print and digital editions simultaneously, so we are excited to finally launch an e-commerce solution on our website to further ensure the accessibility of our authors and their books," says publisher Gabrielle David. "As publisher, I want to offer as many paths to our readers as possible to purchase our eBooks."
The new website not only sells eBooks direct to consumers, it has a whole new look. Previously, 2LeafPress.org was directed towards poets and writers, providing information about the literary world and the art of writing, and to announce the publication of its books. Now, the website has been revamped to focus solely on readers, helping them engage with 2Leaf Press authors and titles, promote its book series, and expand its literary fiction and nonfiction books. "I also decided," explains David, "that instead of the blog being at the forefront of the website, to shift the focus to our books and what our authors have to offer to readers." The website's new content includes a more personal staff section, a contributors' section for the press' 2LP EXPLORATIONS IN DIVERISTY series, and a gallery of book videos featuring the press' authors. "One important change," continues David, "was to redesign the website to make it easier for readers to find out more relevant information about the authors and their books, with book previews, videos, press materials and the sale of eBooks all on the same page." Future developments will include specific sections for teachers and book clubs, while making it easier for customers to engage with authors.
The eBooks are beautifully formatted ePubs and Mobi (Kindle) eBooks in accordance to IDPF (International Digital Publishing Forum) standards. Since the press does not sell print editions direct, it will continue to provide links to its online retail partners who carry their print books.
2LeafPress.org offers a 30% discount on existing eBooks, a savings they will not receive from other retail channels. "The clearest benefit to selling eBooks direct is the increased revenue per sale," says David. "Selling direct means the press is not giving a share of the sale price to Amazon or another reseller. This can mean 50-100% more revenue per sale, and as a result, readers are helping us earn more income for both the press and its authors. This new website lets the public know that 2Leaf Press is serious about promoting its books and attracting new readers. In fact, we're not competing against our retail partners; I want customers to buy our books where ever they are available for sale. By selling eBooks direct, we're simply targeting a niche of readers who are not only interested in our books, but are fervent supporters of small presses and independent publishing who understand the benefits of purchasing books directly with the press."
Take a tour of the new website at http://2leafpress.org. "And while you are at it," adds David, "buy an eBook and support the press!"
