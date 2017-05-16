 
Industry News





How to get your feet sandal-ready

Foot Care Tips from the Bastien Gonzalez Studio on the Costa del Sol
 
 
Bastiens Pedicure
Bastiens Pedicure
 
ESTEPONA, Spain - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- As the weather warms up and the nights get longer, it's time to get ready for summer. This tends to mean more trips to the gym and a healthy eating regime, plus exfoliating and moisturising your skin before you hit the beach, but don't forget your feet! They need to look fantastic in this year's sandals and can take a little time to be sandal ready.

Laetitia Breillot is the newly appointed the Studio Manager at the Bastien Gonzalez Pedi :Mani :Cure Studio at the Kempinski Bahia Hotel in Estepona, the only one of its kind in southern Spain, and one of only three studios in Europe.

Here are her tips for preparing those pinkies to see the light of day.

1.Exfoliate with a special foot scrub once or twice a week to get rid of dead skin cells and get soft, healthy looking feet. We recommend the Black Diamond Scrub, which allows for effective exfoliation without excessive friction, which can damage the skin.

2.Get into the habit of applying a moisturising cream to your feet every night before bed. Combine with exfoliation over a 3-week period and it will give amazing results, even on feet that are in very poor condition.  We recommend massaging in Le Baume of Reverence de Bastien, a water based cream with essential oils every night, focusing on the driest areas and cuticles.

3.Use oil on your nails and cuticles at night to soften, hydrate and add shine to nails. We recommend the Bastien Gonzalez Unguent for Nails and Cuticles, with argan oil, red berries and Camelia (considered to be the olive oil of Asia!) to purify, rebalance and nourish fingernails, toenails and cuticles.

4.Enjoy a hot bath twice a week to soften any hard skin. After the bath, brush the side of the nail with a toothbrush and use a foot file on wet skin to gently file away any calluses, then of course don't forget to moisturise!

5.Give your nails a break from polish in the run up to summer. You need to let the pores on your nails breathe, as blocking these pores can make nails weak and polish can discolour the nail.

There are a wide range of treatments available at the Bastien Gonzalez Pedi :Mani :Cure Studio at the Kempinski Bahia Hotel in Estepona, including the 'Bastien's Pedicure' and the 'Bastien's Duo' which is a synchronized four hand treatment for the feet, legs, hands and arms, as well as a manicure and pedicure.

A short break at the Kempinski in Estepona, combined with a Bastien Gonzalez manicure or pedicure and some treatments at their wonderful spa is a great way to relax, unwind and be pampered ahead of the hectic summer season. Find out more http://www.Kempinski.com/Estepona  email reservation.estepona@kempinski.com or call 952 809 500 to find out more and reserve.

Contact
Laetitia Breillot Studio Manager
Bastien Gonzalez Pedi :Mani :Cure Studio Estepona
0034 952 809 500
***@kempinski.com
