Mina Alali's Something About Her Debuts on the Billboard Charts
Something About Her, the title track of Mina Alali's new album, debuted this week at the #7 slot on Billboard's Hot Singles Chart.
Kicking off in June Alali and her band will head out on the first leg of her Something About Her North American tour. Mina's star power recently lit up Times Square and her album has garnered wide acclaim for its energizing beats and profound lyrics from DJs on the radio and journalists in the press. Being of Iranian heritage she feels compelled to use her talents to combat prejudice and her mission as an artist is to create community and promote social justice.
Mina Alali and Kick-A-Beat Records have made lots of new friends the past year. Forming an alliance with Select-O-Hits Distribution has made it possible for fans to find her Something About Her at their favorite record stores. The entire album and individual song is also currently available through iTunes and Amazon, as well as other major digital retailers. The invitations to appear and/or perform on network television have been pouring in for this young artist.
As of this time Mina Alali is available for interviews and/or appearances. Her press kit will be provided upon request to all members of the media using the media contact information provided below. News, updates and additional information may also be found at: http://minaalali.com
Stevie B - Mia Mind Music
8008438575
press@miamindmusic.com
