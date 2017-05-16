 
News By Tag
* Billboard
* Mina Alali
* Hot Singles Chart
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716


Mina Alali's Something About Her Debuts on the Billboard Charts

Something About Her, the title track of Mina Alali's new album, debuted this week at the #7 slot on Billboard's Hot Singles Chart.
 
 
Mina Alali - Something About Her
Mina Alali - Something About Her
NEW YORK - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Nineteen-year-old Davis, CA, native Mina Alali, a student at Berklee College of Music is home for the summer with an ambitious concert schedule for her new album, Something About Her (Kick-A-Beat Records). Just this week, Something About Her, the title track of her new album, debuted at the #7 slot on Billboard's Hot Singles Chart. It appears that several major labels have taken note of this achievement and some offers of record deals have been placed on the table.

Kicking off in June Alali and her band will head out on the first leg of her Something About Her North American tour. Mina's star power recently lit up Times Square and her album has garnered wide acclaim for its energizing beats and profound lyrics from DJs on the radio and journalists in the press. Being of Iranian heritage she feels compelled to use her talents to combat prejudice and her mission as an artist is to create community and promote social justice.

Mina Alali and Kick-A-Beat Records have made lots of new friends the past year. Forming an alliance with Select-O-Hits Distribution has made it possible for fans to find her Something About Her at their favorite record stores. The entire album and individual song is also currently available through iTunes and Amazon, as well as other major digital retailers. The invitations to appear and/or perform on network television have been pouring in for this young artist.

As of this time Mina Alali is available for interviews and/or appearances. Her press kit will be provided upon request to all members of the media using the media contact information provided below. News, updates and additional information may also be found at: http://minaalali.com

Media Contact
Stevie B - Mia Mind Music
8008438575
press@miamindmusic.com
End
Source:Mina Alali
Email:***@miamindmusic.com
Tags:Billboard, Mina Alali, Hot Singles Chart
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mia Mind Music News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share