Krystal® Serves Up Value on Memorial Day
Krystal® will help celebrate Memorial Day with big savings! Guests can enjoy 10 Krystal for $4.99 all-day long!
"Memorial Day is a special day for all of us, and a day for coming together with friends and family. We want to be a part of as many gatherings as possible in our neighborhoods, so we put together a special deal that makes getting together affordable,"
The special value pricing on the Original Krystals will be available from 6 am to 12 midnight on Monday, May 29 at all participating locations, while supplies last.
"Our customers appreciate good value and we appreciate them," added Crowder. "We wish everyone a safe holiday this Memorial Day."
About The Krystal Company
Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 350 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.com or http://www.facebook.com/
