Collaboration in the cloud: How to scale team apps with Obsidian and Atlassian

 
 
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Obsidian Systems, South Africa's premier independent supplier of open source enterprise solutions, is to demonstrate its leadership in the field of enterprise collaboration by co-hosting two events for partners and press with a market leader of issue-tracking and collaboration platforms, Atlassian.

The events will take place in Johannesburg, on 30 May, and in Cape Town on 1 June, and will focus on deploying Atlassian's collaboration solutions with Microsoft's Azure platform for high performance and scalability. Representatives from Obsidian, Microsoft Azure and Atlassian will explore how the benefits of cloud collaboration tools, such as Atlassian's Confluence, can deliver exception results from teams of all sizes.

"Collaboration in the cloud offers up the ability to integrate with your existing software and processes," says Obsidian founder and MD Muggie van Staden, "And Atlassian's systems are second-to-none for delivering the right environment for productivity, allowing teams to work smarter and more effectively together, co-creating with a single shared vision."

Good collaboration tools are essential to the adoption of modern DevOps processes for development, giving businesses of all sizes the power to track and share everything for the purposes of constant iteration and improvement.

Experts will be on hand throughout the day to answer questions and discuss in detail the best practices developed over years of working with Atlassian's high profile customers such as NASA, Spotify and Docker, as well as talk about local issues and where new opportunities lie for African businesses. The event will include workshops and a panel discussion around the future of teamwork and how to get the most from your teams.

Attendees will also be invited to share their own experiences through the Atlassian User Group session.

And because collaboration done well is magic, there'll be a Harry Potter-theme to the proceedings, including a maze challenge at the Joburg event and a boat-ride in Cape Town.

Media are welcome to take this opportunity to interact with some of the country's leading experts on collaboration at scale. Click on the your city of choice to register: Johannesburg (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/partner-accelerator-day-wi...) on 30 May 2017 | Cape Town (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/partner-accelerator-day-wi...) on 1 June 2017.
