International TV, Film Star Chuck Norris To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, June 3
'Walker, Texas Ranger,' 'The Delta Force' Star, Martial Arts Legend To Make Wizard World Debut At Pennsylvania Convention Center
Norris will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct an interactive fan Q&A during his Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia appearance.
"Walker, Texas Ranger" ran for 8 ½ years. With 203 episodes, is the most successful Saturday night series on CBS since "Gunsmoke."
The six-time undefeated World Professional Middle Weight Karate Champion is the first man from the Western Hemisphere in the over 4,500 year tradition of Tae Kwon Do to be awarded an eight degree Black Belt Grand Master ranking. By the 1970's he had revolutionized Martial Arts in the U.S. and created his own system called, The Chuck Norris System" and is the Founder and Chairman of the United Fighting Arts Federation.
Chuck Norris is also a New York Times bestselling author of several books. They include Black Belt Patriotism: How to Reawaken America, and the 2004 autobiographical Against All Odds. Norris has also penned two works of fiction, "The Justice Riders" and "A Threat to Justice." In 2006, he added "columnist" to his list of credits with the launch of his popular internet column on the independent news site WorldNetDaily.com.
A man of deep religious convictions and a giving spirit, Chuck will say that next to his family, his most rewarding accomplishment is the creation in 1992 of his KICKSTART KIDS Foundation. With the purpose of building strong moral character in our youth through martial arts training, the Foundation has become the most important mission of Chuck and his wife Gena's lives, following the development and well-being of their family. KICKSTART KIDS (www.kickstartkids.org) now serves over 9,000 at-risk youth on a daily basis as part of the daily school curriculum in middle schools and since its inception; the program has graduated almost 90,000 kids. Their goal is to expand the program all over Texas and eventually nationwide.
Norris joins a celebrity roster at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia that already boasts stars Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman, The Social Network), Gene Simmons (KISS Frontman), Famke Janssen (X-Men, GoldenEye), Guardians of the Galaxy stars Karen Gillan ("Doctor Who"), Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead") and Sean Gunn ("Gilmore Girls"), the "Riverdale" foursome of K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse and many more. Visit http://wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 2, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit www.wizardworld.com/
