Consider The Impact Of Colours In Your Office When Refurbishing

Colour can bring about a lot of emotions and provoke certain psychological responses in people. Choosing the right colour for your office is a crucial step as it can greatly affect the overall performance of your employers.

-- When planning for an office refurbishment, you should be aware of the impact that colour has on people in order to make an informed decision and plan accordingly.Colours are divided into two basic groups: warm colours and cool colours.Studies have shown that people who work in blue rooms are more productive and are better performers. It is also a symbol of loyalty and stimulates workers minds to work better.Green is another popular office colour because it symbolises nature and evokes feelings of tranquillity and gives off an overall relaxing mood. It is also believed that green can calm people down and relieve them of stress or nervousness.Red is considered to be one of the most intense colours in the spectrum. It makes people's heartbeat race and is recommended if you want to attract attention to a particular wall in your office.White is a popular choice amongst many offices as it is a safe bet. It is natural, light and clean. White coloured offices give employees a better mood and a more optimistic disposition. It also reflects more light, giving rooms a more spacious feel.Those colours which can be found closer to the red spectrum of the colour chart are considered to be in the warm colours category. These colours are orange, red, brown, burgundy and the likes. Warm colours evoke feelings of cheerfulness and exude energy. It makes people want to interact with each other which make it an ideal choice as an office colour. Colours under the warm spectrum also increase one's alertness However, it is also important to note that warm colours can also evoke feelings of hostility and anger. Often times, it can also be too overpowering. As a result of this, people do not want to stay in rooms with warmer colours for a longer period of time as opposed to those painted with cool colours. This makes warm colours ideal for places where people do not have to spend a lot of time in like the entrance, the lobby or locker rooms.On the other hand, colours which are found under the blue spectrum are considered to be cool colours. These colours include hues of blue, green and purple. Psychologically, they are considered to be colours that evoke peace and calm. They are soothing colours that encourages concentration and overall calm and cool environment at the office. They are perfect for rooms wherein people are expected to be productive such as the production area or the main work place. They can also make a room look more spacious than it is.