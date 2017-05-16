Cultivate Good Behaviour In Your Child Using Chinese Classics online Course at Udemy launched

Di Zi Gui Online Course at Udemy Special Mother's Day!! The promotion ends in ten days.

-- Teaching by Confucius "道之以政，齐之以刑，民免而无耻；道之以，齐之以礼，有耻且格"。It means that if a country is governed only by Law, the citizens may not commit crimes as they are afraid of being punished; however, if a country is guided by moral values as the fundamental, then the citizens will not commit crimes because they are afraid of the shame and disgracefulness that will bring to him and his family.There are many reports in the recent years of crimes such as murders, briberies, sex scandals, frauds, etc. Many of these crimes are committed by the well-educated. Most parents that I talk to felt that the root cause of this is due to the lack in moral values in a person.It is very important to instill and cultivate moral values from young. I believe that the values taught to a young child, whether good or bad, will have an impact on this child when he grows up, and may influence his beliefs, his behaviour and his actions.As parents, we may well spend a lot on improving our children's academic results. However, that does not necessarily mean our children are learning the fundamental moral values they should have in life.Different parents view and measure good behaviour in their children differently. What are good moral values? What do parents do when they do not know what values to teach? While most parents feel that they can teach their children character development and good behaviour, what then do they base their teaching on?One good traditional classics that parents can use is Di Zi Gui <弟子规>Di Zi Gui <弟子规>is a well-known secular Chinese Classics based on the ancient teaching of the Chinese philosopher Confucius. For more than 2,000 years, Confucius' deeds have been admired by both government officials and the general public, and his character constantly emulated. His philosophy has become the mainstream of traditional Chinese culture and the basis of moral norms.Di Zi Gui <弟子规>is the Standards for being a Good Pupil and Child. This book is based on the ancient teaching of the Chinese philosopher Confucius that emphasizes the basic requisites for being a good person and guidelines for living in harmony with others. It covers core values of Filial Piety, Respect, Responsibility, Resilience, Integrity, Care and Harmony which is in-line with what the government hopes to see in all our children and youths.To be effective in learning Di Zi Gui <弟子规>, I give assignments to my students to apply the knowledge that they learn in my class into daily practices and completion of simple household chores/tasks that require their parents' acknowledgement.In addition, i also started a Di Zi Gui <弟子规>talk/workshop for parents. I strongly believe that as adults, parents have the obligation to and are responsible for their children's upbringing. When a child possesses good behaviour, it represents that he is a respectable person raised by respectable parents. Children learn and observe their good behaviour by what they have learned from others.I'm inviting you to join my new Di Zi Gui for Parents online course which has just launched on Udemy! The early reviews have been great.Today, I'm offering Lifetime access to the course for only US$13. Be sure to take advantage of this discount while it lasts through 31 May 2017! Here is where you can get your 80% off discount:In this course, we will be coveringCharacter EducationIntroduction to Di Zi GuiMeaning of Di Zi GuiResources for Parents to learn with your childPLUS BONUS: Recital Di Zi Gui Video worth $10I put my best teaching methods to use in this course, so you'll learn through a combination of video lessons, external resources and easy to understand translations.