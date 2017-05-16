News By Tag
Cultivate Good Behaviour In Your Child Using Chinese Classics online Course at Udemy launched
Di Zi Gui Online Course at Udemy Special Mother's Day!! The promotion ends in ten days.
It means that if a country is governed only by Law, the citizens may not commit crimes as they are afraid of being punished; however, if a country is guided by moral values as the fundamental, then the citizens will not commit crimes because they are afraid of the shame and disgracefulness that will bring to him and his family.
There are many reports in the recent years of crimes such as murders, briberies, sex scandals, frauds, etc. Many of these crimes are committed by the well-educated. Most parents that I talk to felt that the root cause of this is due to the lack in moral values in a person.
It is very important to instill and cultivate moral values from young. I believe that the values taught to a young child, whether good or bad, will have an impact on this child when he grows up, and may influence his beliefs, his behaviour and his actions.
As parents, we may well spend a lot on improving our children's academic results. However, that does not necessarily mean our children are learning the fundamental moral values they should have in life.
Different parents view and measure good behaviour in their children differently. What are good moral values? What do parents do when they do not know what values to teach? While most parents feel that they can teach their children character development and good behaviour, what then do they base their teaching on?
One good traditional classics that parents can use is Di Zi Gui <弟子规>
I'm inviting you to join my new Di Zi Gui for Parents online course which has just launched on Udemy! The early reviews have been great.
In this course, we will be covering
Character Education
Introduction to Di Zi Gui
Meaning of Di Zi Gui
Resources for Parents to learn with your child
PLUS BONUS: Recital Di Zi Gui Video worth $10
I put my best teaching methods to use in this course, so you'll learn through a combination of video lessons, external resources and easy to understand translations.
