SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual Band WiFi+ BT4.1 Combo Half Mini PCIe Module

WPEQ-261ACN (BT) is designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN/Bluetooth and low energy technology.　
 
 
WPEQ-261ACN(BT)
WPEQ-261ACN(BT)
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- SparkLAN Communications, Inc., an embedded wireless M2M (machine to machine) networking solution provider, ships the wireless 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual –Band (2.4GHz/ 5GHz) Half Mini PCIe Module that combines Bluetooth technology with Mini PCIe card.

WPEQ-261ACN (BT) is a single-die wireless local area network (WLAN) and Bluetooth combo solution to support 2 × 2 multi-user multiple input, multiple output (MU-MIMO) with two spatial streams IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WLAN standards and Bluetooth 4.1 + HS, designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN/Bluetooth and low energy technology.　

WPEQ-261ACN(BT) is dual band AC on 2.4 and 5GHz and incorporates the latest Bluetooth 4.1. The download speed are 300Mbps on N networks and 867Mbps on AC network. WPEQ-261ACN (BT) is integrates the Bluetooth transmission technology for voice and data transfers between devices in a short distance. WPEQ-261ACN (BT) is designed properly for any wireless enabled devices with Half Mini PCIe slot.　

WPEQ-261ACN(BT) with the great performance, suitable applications include medical devices, security systems, robots, vedio streaming, PoS, digital signs, gaming machine, Medical equipment, tablet PC's, handheld devices, thin client devices, and many more. It is the best choice for you to quickly and easily integrate with your wireless enabled applications.

Key Features:

-Standard: 802.11ac/a/b/g/n

-Form Factor: Half Mini PCIe

-Interface: PCIe: WLAN; USB:Bluetooth

-Chipset: Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5

-Antenna: 2xIPEX MHF4 connectors, 2T2R

-Two-stream spatial multiplexing up to 867Mbps data rate

-BT transmission speed including 1M, 2M and 3Mbps EDR operations

-Supports for Simple Pairing (SP) and Enhanced Inquiry Response (EIR) function

-HCI USB interface to work with Windows upper layer stack

-Support MU-MIMO

-Wi-Fi Supports Low Power PCIe (w/ L1 substate) interfaces

-Support Win7/8.1/10

Company information

Founded in 2002, SparkLAN is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers. Our product mix covers wireless embedded modules, and wireless networking devices, offering a comprehensive line of solutions for M2M connectivity in the highest growing broadband communication application. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklan.com

