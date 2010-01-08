News By Tag
SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual Band WiFi+ BT4.1 Combo Half Mini PCIe Module
WPEQ-261ACN (BT) is designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN/Bluetooth and low energy technology.
WPEQ-261ACN (BT) is a single-die wireless local area network (WLAN) and Bluetooth combo solution to support 2 × 2 multi-user multiple input, multiple output (MU-MIMO) with two spatial streams IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WLAN standards and Bluetooth 4.1 + HS, designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN/Bluetooth and low energy technology.
Key Features:
-Standard: 802.11ac/a/b/
-Form Factor: Half Mini PCIe
-Interface: PCIe: WLAN; USB:Bluetooth
-Chipset: Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5
-Antenna: 2xIPEX MHF4 connectors, 2T2R
-Two-stream spatial multiplexing up to 867Mbps data rate
-BT transmission speed including 1M, 2M and 3Mbps EDR operations
-Supports for Simple Pairing (SP) and Enhanced Inquiry Response (EIR) function
-HCI USB interface to work with Windows upper layer stack
-Support MU-MIMO
-Wi-Fi Supports Low Power PCIe (w/ L1 substate) interfaces
-Support Win7/8.1/10
Company information
Founded in 2002, SparkLAN is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers. Our product mix covers wireless embedded modules, and wireless networking devices, offering a comprehensive line of solutions for M2M connectivity in the highest growing broadband communication application. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklan.com
