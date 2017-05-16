News By Tag
Silver Peak to Exhibit and Showcase Powerful SD-WAN Solution at GISEC
Silver Peak will participate in partnership with Gulf IT to demonstrate the latest features and capabilities of its EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution.
Silver Peak will exhibit in Zaabeel Hall 4, stand D-55.
"Our EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution enables geographically distributed enterprises to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of building and managing their wide area networks, while embracing broadband to connect users to applications"
With EdgeConnect, enterprises across the UAE can flexibly transition to a broadband WAN at their own pace, migrating site-by-site, or via a hybrid WAN approach that leverages both MPLS and broadband Internet connectivity.
