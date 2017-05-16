Silver Peak to Exhibit and Showcase Powerful SD-WAN Solution at GISEC

Silver Peak- Bhaskar Peruri_

End

-- Silver Peak (http://www.tcfnewswire.net/en/company/silver-peak), the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions, today announced that it will participate in GISEC 2017 (http://www.tcfnewswire.net/en/company/dubai-world-trade-centre/events/gulf-information-security-expo-conference-gisec-2017) in Dubai, to showcase its award winning Unity EdgeConnect SD WAN solution.Silver Peak will participate in partnership with Gulf IT to demonstrate the latest features and capabilities of its EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution.Silver Peak will exhibit in Zaabeel Hall 4, stand D-55."Our EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution enables geographically distributed enterprises to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of building and managing their wide area networks, while embracing broadband to connect users to applications"said Bhaskar Peruri (http://www.tcfnewswire.net/en/company/silver-peak/executive-biographies/bhaskar-peruri), regional sales manager for the Middle East at Silver Peak. "We are very happy to be at this year's GISEC to demonstrate our latest innovations to event attendees."With EdgeConnect, enterprises across the UAE can flexibly transition to a broadband WAN at their own pace, migrating site-by-site, or via a hybrid WAN approach that leverages both MPLS and broadband Internet connectivity.