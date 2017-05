Judge For Yourself: researcher John Judge's book is now available!

The cofounder of the Coalition on Political Assassinations (COPA), John Judge, once again has his brilliant research work available in print.

-- JUDGE FOR YOURSELF is the title of a new collection of the work of John Judge, the well-known political thinker and activist. Featuring a foreword by Kenn Thomas () and an introduction by David Ratcliffe (), the book compiles some of Judge's best-known essays and interviews. A researcher and activist who studied the Kennedy assassination alongside researchers like Mae Brussell and Penn Jones, Judge was the head of COPA and the founder of the Hidden History Center.The book tackles not only JFK but dozens of other topics in hidden history, including the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, the real story of what happened with Jim Jones, and his take on what the term "UFO" really refers to! In addition, there is information on Watergate, how the presidency actually works, and much more. Astonishing and prescient, this is the book you need to make sense of our time. The volume was edited byauthor Joseph E. Green and is being distributed via Say Something Real Press LLC.Purchase link: https://www.amazon.com/ dp/0998889806/ ref=sr_1_1?ie= UTF8&a... The Hidden History Center: http://www.hiddenhistory.org