Judge For Yourself: researcher John Judge's book is now available!
The cofounder of the Coalition on Political Assassinations (COPA), John Judge, once again has his brilliant research work available in print.
The book tackles not only JFK but dozens of other topics in hidden history, including the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, the real story of what happened with Jim Jones, and his take on what the term "UFO" really refers to! In addition, there is information on Watergate, how the presidency actually works, and much more. Astonishing and prescient, this is the book you need to make sense of our time. The volume was edited by Dissenting Views author Joseph E. Green and is being distributed via Say Something Real Press LLC.
Purchase link: https://www.amazon.com/
The Hidden History Center: http://www.hiddenhistory.org
Joseph E. Green
***@dissentingviews.com
