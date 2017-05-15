The Pop Up by QUADRO fashion store launched at City Walk with unique Ramadan and Eid Collection

Image3

-- · The Pop Up fashion store concept to remain for 3 months and then shift to a new shopping destination· Ramadan Fashion Nights exhibition at Mercato Mall to showcase latest fashion for the Holy Month of RamadanQUADRO Events Management specialized in organizing exhibitions, designing, branding and advertising is set to reveal about The Pop Up by QUADRO fashion store concept at City Walk 2, the dynamic urban living destination in Dubai. The Pop Up by QUADRO is a temporary store concept, which is located at City Walk allowing designers to take part and show case their Ramadan and Eid collection for the next three months. The pop up store concept is to subsequently shifted to another destination.At City Walk, The Pop Up by QUADRO will showcase a wide range of fashion collection for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, including the latest Abayas, Jalabiyas, Kaftans, accessories and make-up, to go with the spirit of the Holy Month in Dubai. After three months of success, the Pop Up by QUADRO will move to another destination, with plans to be showcased at The Bride Show Dubai 2018, at the Dubai World Trade Centre in February the coming year.To coincide with this, QUADRO also announced that a 'Ramadan Fashion Nights' fashion exhibition will be organized at Mercato Mall from June 6 to 13. The eight-day exhibition will gather a limited selection of Emirati designers to showcase the latest trends of elegant Abayas, dresses and kaftans on the Holy month of Ramadan.Salama Al Falasi, CEO of Quadro Events Management said: "QUADRO has become to be one of the leaders on fashion events in the UAE market. After many years of success, it is now set to go to the next level with the Pop Up by QUADRO concept. This is a landmark initiative to support local business and Emirati talent and provide them with a unique business platform to be able to showcase and sell their products." Ms. Al Falasi also stated: "I always seek to support Emirati entrepreneurs and provide them with the best platform that will help them achieve their ambitions."Salama added: "Ramadan Fashion Nights at Mercato Mall is also planned to be the go-to place, offering the latest trends in Arab fashion, in particular the Abayas and Kaftans by well-known Emirati designers".The Pop Up by QUADRO and Ramadan Fashion Nights are expected to not only attract fashion and style lovers but also people from different segments, including students, young women, businesswomen and housewives.