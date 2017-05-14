Country(s)
Stonehurst Place features in Historic Midtown Atlanta's 2017 Open Garden Stroll
See Midtown's Atlanta's hidden tree houses, play spaces, vegetable gardens, fountains, pools, and terraces.
"Stonehurst Place is one of the prime historical assets in Midtown," said Tony Rizzuto, President of the Midtown Neighbor's Association. "Its picturesque siting on Piedmont Ave and beautiful gardens make it a favorite on the annual Open Garden Stroll."
Participating gardens range from the professionally designed to those created by innovative home gardeners, one shaped by the owners' creative use of cuttings from other gardens and plants rescued from demolition sites as an experiment into what survives with little maintenance.
"We're so pleased to welcome Atlanta to the gardens at Stonehurst Place," said owner Barb Shadomy. "While normally enjoyed exclusively by our bed and breakfast guests, it's a privilege to share them with anyone interested in this rare opportunity to visit ours and 43 other private gardens in Historic Midtown Atlanta."
About Stonehurst Place
Built in 1896, award-winning Stonehurst Place is Atlanta's only eco-friendly, luxury Bed & Breakfast Inn. Because it belonged to the same family for over 100 years, this bed and breakfast retains much of its original layout, features and hardware. Guests are treated to the unique combination of restored features of the home and modern luxuries such as heated Carrara marble floors, deluxe two-person spa tubs, and Corian®-clad walk in showers. Owner and interior designer Barb Shadomy's environmentally friendly work restored and renovated Stonehurst beyond it's original grandeur, incorporating solar panels and other green features into this eco-friendly Atlanta bed & breakfast inn. For more information on Stonehurst Place features, rates and amenities, call +1 404 881 0722 or visit www.StonehurstPlace.com
About Midtown Neighbors' Association
Founded in the late 1960s, the Midtown Neighbors' Association (MNA) is a not-for-profit organization composed of businesses and residents. The MNA, completely managed and operated by volunteers, strives to develop solutions that continually improve Midtown's safety and quality of life with the goal of making it a better place to live and work. For more information, visit www.MidtownAtlanta.org.
All media inquiries please contact Barb Shadomy at Stonehurst Place +1.404.881.0722 Barb@StonehurstPlace.com
Contact
Barb Shadomy
404-881-0722
info@stonehurstplace.com
