News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Glaucoma Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – New Report by Koncept Analytics
The report "Global Glaucoma Market analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the US and OUS treatment market.
Though, glaucoma cannot be cured completely but the disease progression can be controlled with the help of available treatments. There are three types of modalities available for treatment of glaucoma: Drugs, Laser and Invasive Surgery. Further, based upon the approaches employed for the medication, it can be segmented into two parts: PGA Medication and Non-PGA Medication. The PGA approach reduces IOP with the help of prostaglandin (PGA). The non-PGA medication can be further divided into four sub segments: Beta blockers, Alpha blockers, Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors (CAIs) and Combination Products.
The global healthcare expenditure is indicative of expenditure on medical infrastructure and facilities such as medical cover and reimbursement. The cost of glaucoma therapy is substantial and perhaps even higher in terms of efforts and quality of life. Better medical facilities and efforts of government to either subsidize or reimburse the cost of therapy will eventually help in patients' adherence to therapy. The resulting higher adoption rate and continuation of drugs therapy will eventually lead to higher market penetration. Thus, rising healthcare expenditure is a crucial growth driver for the market.
The report "Global Glaucoma Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the US and OUS treatment market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc. and Allergan Plc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global glaucoma market along with the study of the US market.
List of Charts
Types of Glaucoma
Treatments Available for Glaucoma
Glaucoma Pharmaceutical Market by Segment
Global Glaucoma Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Glaucoma Market by Segments (2016)
Global Glaucoma Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Glaucoma Market by Drug Class (2016)
Global Glaucoma Drugs Market by Region (2016)
Global Glaucoma Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
The US Glaucoma Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Glaucoma Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
The US Open Angle Glaucoma Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
The US Glaucoma Prescription Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
The US Glaucoma Drug Market by Type (2016)
The US Glaucoma First Line Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Glaucoma First Line Drugs Prescription Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
The US Glaucoma Second Line Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Glaucoma Second Line Drugs Prescription Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
The US MIGS Procedure Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
OUS Glaucoma Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Type 2 Diabetes Patients Population Forecast (2016-2021)
Global Population Older than 60 years (2012-2016)
Global Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (2012-2016)
Global GDP per Capita (2012-2016)
Global Obese Population (2012-2016)
Drug Approval Process
The US Glaucoma First Line Drugs Market Share by Company (2016/2021)
The US Glaucoma Second Line Drugs Market Share by Company (2016/2021)
The US MIGS Market Share by Company (2016/2021)
Pfizer Inc. Revenue by Segment (2016)
Pfizer Inc.'s Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Pfizer Inc. R&D Expenses (2015-2016)
Novartis AG Net Sales by Segment (2016)
Novartis AG Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Novartis AG R&D Expenditure (2014-2016)
Merck & Co., Inc. Sales by Segment (2016)
Merck & Co., Inc.'s Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Merck & Co., Inc.'s R&D Expenditure (2014-2016)
Allergan Plc. Net Revenue by Segment (2016)
Allergan Plc. Net Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Allergan Plc. R&D Expenditure (2014-2016)
List of Tables
New Glaucoma Drugs and Therapy Devices in Pipeline (2016)
Global Glaucoma Market- Key Companies Revenue & Market Cap Comparison (2016)
Major Product Developments by Pfizer Inc. (Since November 1, 2016)
For more Information:
http://www.konceptanalytics.com/
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Contact
Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse