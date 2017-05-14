News By Tag
Batteroo Introduces Innovative Gadget, Gives 6 New Lives To The Battery
Batteroo INC unleashed an innovative way to extend the usage of battery by 6 times.
By targeting the used discharged batteries, Batteroo INC, launched their product Batteroo boost. The gadget is the noticeable extension in replacing the dead battery, as it can boost the life of used battery by 6x times. The battery operated electronic devices are most widespread gadget in the market and Batteroo boost sleeve is the potential replacement and money savvier to all the used batteries.
The gadget:
Can be installed in no time: Batteroo boost sleeve is a metal sleeve which fits over the standard battery. The sleeves are thin enough to fit inside almost every battery compartment imaginable, and the combined package can extend battery life between 4.9x for devices like remote controls and 9.1x for various electronic toys.
Gives longer life span: Batteriser taps into the reserves of energy often left inside batteries when electronic devices stop being able to draw sufficient power from them. Thus, it stops deterioration of the battery and extends the life span by 600%.
Dr. Bob Roohparvar, a co-founder of Batteroo INC said: 'Batteroo is the first to unleash existing unused power from a seemingly powerless battery, and it pays for itself with the very first purchased pack.In conjunction he added, the device has been successfully tested in a variety of battery-operated gadgets including wireless keyboards, Apple Trackpads, Xbox and Wii controllers, TV remotes, portable radios, flashlights and children's toys.
To know more about the Batteroo Inc. visit the site www.batteroo.com or contact them on 1-844-827-6673. You can also email for your queries on support@batteroo.com.
About the Company:
Batteroo Inc. is an innovator of intelligent power management and delivery systems. Batteroo Boost technology makes contact with the positive and negative terminals of a common battery to access the untapped energy remaining in the battery before it is thrown away. Batteroo has been tested and shown to extend the life of disposable alkaline batteries on a variety of battery-operated home and office gadgets. The reduction of battery usage resulting from Batteroo's life extension technology saves consumers money and saves landfills from toxic battery waste that results in soil contamination and a laundry list of negative environmental impacts.
Contact
Ali Roohparvar
***@batteroo.com
End
