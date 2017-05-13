News By Tag
Emilygrene Corp. Unveils Website Updates
"We have been unveiling updates to the Emilygrene Corp. website over the past month, as part of our ongoing effort to continuously improve our customer and clean energy resources," says Mr. Razo. "We are thrilled to finally unveil the updated website in its entirety and look forward to future updates. It really is essential to our mission that we always seek out new areas to develop and grow."
Emilygrene Corp. has debuted and updated several new web pages, including Careers, an application and knowledge database for prospective employees, and Community, a hub for Emilygrene Corp. community outreach and projects. In addition, new design and format, increased news and blog information, as well as an updated knowledge base demonstrate an active and progressive web presence for the company.
Emilygrene Corp. CEO Burke Ewers endorses the web updates, adding, "Clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades are really making strides online, so we recognize the need to keep our web presence new and improved. These upgrades make Emilygrene Corp. more accessible to our customers and the public, which is always at the core of our initiatives."
The fully updated Emilygrene Corp. website is available as of May 15, with more updates and additional web pages planned in the coming months. The website can be accessed at www.emilygrene.com.
Burke Ewers is CEO and member of the board of directors for Emilygrene Corp. with over 15 years experience in the energy industry. Emilygrene Corp. is a provider of clean energy and energy efficient technology for facilities across the United States, located at 2247 Lindsay Way in Glendora, California.
