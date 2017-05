Chuck Russell to Attend As Full Line-up Revealed For Wizard World Horror Fest in Phila., June 2-4

Russell, 'Nightmare on Elm Street 3' Director, Making First Convention Appearance; 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' With Special Guest Kristy Swanson, 'The Monster Squad' Featuring Stars Andre Gower & Ryan Lambert' Headline a Premiere Slate

Kristy Swanson

-- A landmark appearance by NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS directorplus special screenings of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER with special guest, THE MONSTER SQUAD with starshighlight the schedule as the lineup of films featured in next month's Wizard World Horror Fest in Philadelphia has been set. Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD)and Bloody-Disgusting (www.bloody-disgusting.com), the most trafficked horror site on the Web, are teaming to present the first edition of the festival in conjunction with Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, June 2-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.Russell, who also directed THE BLOB, THE MASK, THE SCORPION KING, ERASER and more, will join NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET star Heather Langenkamp for a live commentary of DREAM WARRIORS followed by an acoustic performance by Don Dokken! After the performance at Underground Arts, the festival will host a midnight screening of 1988's THE BLOB! Chuck will be available for autographs & photo ops at Wizard World Comic Con (his first convention appearance ever!) on both Saturday & Sunday.In addition to the previously announced films, the festival is excited to announce the Philly premieres of BETTER WATCH OUT (previously known as Safe Neighborhood)and LET ME MAKE YOU A MARTYR starringAll screenings will be held at the Nutter Theater (Room 114 of the convention center) unless otherwise noted below. Programmed by, founder and artistic director of The Awesome Fest, with whom Wizard World has previously collaborated on the Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival and(co-founder of Bloody-Disgusting), the festival will feature special guests Q&A's, horror icons, film premieres, repertory event screenings, meet & greets with actors, writers and directors and more.Wizard World Horror Fest weekend all access passes ($50) and individual screenings (see prices for each below) are available at www.wizardworld.com. Additionally, all Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia weekend (4-day) and VIP ticketholders will have full access to all Wizard World Horror Fest events.For the full schedule, visit https://wizardworldphiladelphia.frontgatetickets.com/ even...