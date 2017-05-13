News By Tag
Fujitsu Award Datacenter Partner 2016 to Concat AG
Stiftung Hospital offers 3 QOS levels with ETERNUS platform
Bensheim Germany - May 15, 2017 – Concat AG, part of Meridian Group International, Inc, was recently awarded regional partner of the year, 2016 by Fujitsu Germany in recognition of these three criteria: very well-trained employees, good long-term cooperation, and exciting joint projects. One of the joint projects was the realization of a lean, consolidated SAN with high performance at the Hospital for the Holy Spirit Foundation in Frankfurt.
"The storage systems of the ETERNUS family from Fujitsu offer us the opportunity to provide our internal customers with three different service levels," explains Reimar Engelhardt, IT manager of the hospital. "Thanks to the modular design and scalability, we are not forced to change again in five years, because the infrastructure is growing with the requirements."
The systems automatically support the transparent failover of the SANs in the two mirrored data centers - another decision criterion for the foundation's IT management board. According to Engelhardt, every native operating system on a storage device is supported simultaneously in the entire cluster.
"Today, a hospital can hardly afford a halt to IT," says the IT manager. "Our users must be able to continue to work in any case, including maintenance, failure of a component, or data centers," added David James, Head of the IT InfraSys team.
Bernd Orth (left), Channel Director Partner Management at Fujitsu Germany, hands over the award to Michael Gosch, Head of the Concat Hamburg office. (Right: Louis Dreher, Senior Director of Channel Managed Accounts at Fujitsu Germany).
About Concat AG
Concat AG has been well-established in the German-speaking countries ever since 1990. Concat's complete, custom-tailored solutions guarantee comprehensive and individual service around all areas of a data center. Due to the acquisition of Synergy Systems GmbH, Concat operates data centers for cloud and other IT services. The corporate headquarters are in Bensheim; also, there are twelve branch and sales offices throughout Germany. Concat has been a part of the renowned Meridian Group International Inc., the USA since 2006. Discover more about Concat at www.concat.de
About Meridian Group International
Concat AG is part of Meridian Group International headquartered in Deerfield, IL, a highly regarded independent organization providing equipment leasing, technology, and global support services. Committed to strong customer relationships, Meridian has extensive knowledge and opportunities for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Operating since 1979, with over 700 employees and locations across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, discover more at www.onlinemeridian.com
Corporate Contact:
Fran Blumenfeld
Vice President Communications
Meridian Group International, USA
1 847.964.2772
fblumenfeld@
Concat Contact:
Claudia E. Petrik
PR
Telefon +49 (6157) 9194-260
Mobil: +49 (172) 708 10 45
claudia.petrik@
